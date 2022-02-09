Greenberg Traurig's Ian C. Ballon Speaks on Fair Use and IP Infringement on Social Media

Ian C. Ballon, co-chair of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's global Intellectual Property (IP) & Technology Practice, will speak on a webinar panel hosted by Strafford Feb. 9 from 10 – 11:30 a.m. EST.

In a program titled "Fair Use and IP Infringement on Social Media: Policing and Protecting Licenses, Copyright, and Trademark Rights," Ballon will speak on copyright and trademark fair use and First Amendment defenses in Lanham Act and right-of-publicity cases. According to the Strafford webinar outline, topics will include "IP infringement risks companies face from social media, use of marks and copyrights online, and strategies for protecting marks and copyrights in social media."

Ballon, an internet and IP litigation shareholder in Greenberg Traurig's Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. offices, has been included in The Daily Journal's annual list of Top IP Litigators in California every year that the list has been published, from 2009 to 2021, and was named Lawyer of the Year for Information Technology Law in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2016, and 2013 editions of Best Lawyers in America. In 2019, he was named one of the top 20 cybersecurity lawyers in California and, in 2018, one of the top cybersecurity/artificial intelligence lawyers in California by the Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journal. Ballon received the 2017 "Trailblazer" Award, Intellectual Property from The National Law Journal and has been recognized as a "Groundbreaker" in The Recorder's 2017 Litigation Departments of the Year Awards. He was also the recipient of the California State Bar Intellectual Property Law section's Vanguard Award for significant contributions to the development of intellectual property law. Ballon is an elected member of the American Law Institute and served as an advisor to its international IP jurisdiction project and a member of the consultative group for the American Law Institute's Data Privacy Principles of Law project.

Ballon also is the author of West's bestselling five-volume legal treatise, E-Commerce and Internet Law 2d ed. (http://www.ianballon.net/).

