We're Back: National Ready-to-Eat Meal Prep Retailer, My Fit Foods, Returns, Landing in Houston's Upper Kirby Neighborhood

Original Owner, Mario Mendias, has resurrected "Give-A-Fit" about healthy food with fresh, easy and delicious meals available for carryout, shipping or delivery.

My Fit Foods, a national brand of healthy, affordable meal prep options, is back in the city that started it all, choosing Houston for one of six brick-and-mortar locations nationwide. The brand is passionate about making fresh health food affordable, and offers over 70 different meals fit for a variety of lifestyles and diets.

Made fresh daily, My Fit Foods boasts offerings such as the original Lean Lemon Turkey, a Chicken Salad Wrap in a spinach tortilla, Bougie mac with ground turkey and cheddar cheese, Asian salad with chicken, kale and sweet corn, and many more meals both new and old for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks. My Fit Foods is designed for people on the go, who prefer saving time over the chore of meal prepping, but who still want healthy, fresh and delicious meals.

In addition to their fresh and vacuum-sealed meals (lasting 14 days), the brand also offers a Registered Dietitians and Nutritionist to help those who need assistance in developing a meal program best suited for them. This program, called My Fit Life, has helped thousands of people become healthier. Additionally, regular patrons can join Fit Club, where ten dollars a month will earn them twenty percent off on every meal.

Longtime residents know that My Fit Foods originally started in Houston; however, when the company was bought out, founder Mario Mendias saw the core values he worked diligently to instill falling to the wayside, before the company eventually went bankrupt. Fortunately, Mendias was able to purchase the name trademark from the bankruptcy courts in 2019 and is excited to build the brand back, his way this time. About re-launching his brand, Mendias said, "I am dedicated to making sure My Fit Foods runs as well as she can for all of us. Failure is never final. When you have a hard time in life, your fate is in your hands. Take ownership, learn, grow and get on with it."

Houston's My Fit Foods joins five other brick-and-mortar locations in Denver and Oregon. With plans to expand to every major city by 2025, future locations are expected in Austin, Dallas, Phoenix, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Fort Collins, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and more. Local customers are already abuzz, praising My Fit Foods' return, one stating, "I love My Fit Foods because I'm a busy mom of two and a teacher (who doesn't enjoy cooking or meal prepping) and it has made my life so much easier. I look forward to the yummy, portion-controlled meals and always being prepared. I lost 34lbs by changing my diet and eating My Fit Foods."

My Fit Foods is not only passionate about fresh and healthy foods, they're also serving the underserved. For every four meals purchased, one is donated to local or national non-profits who provide for families in need. Customers can visit My Fit Foods' Houston location at 3239 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77027, or take advantage of their delivery service that runs Tuesday through Friday. My Fit Foods currently offers shipping to 26 states. (Shipping details can be found here.)

My Fit Foods is passionate about real food and real results. Inspiring customers to "Give-A-Fit" about healthy food, My Fit Foods offers fresh and delicious grab-and-go meals for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks. Customers can visit one of their six locations nationwide, or order at https://www.myfitfoods.com for shipping or delivery.

