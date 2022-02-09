IMV announces the 2021 IMV ServiceTrak™ Mammography Imaging Awards

Winners of the 2021 IMV ServiceTrak™ Mammography Imaging Awards
Today IMV, part of Science and Medicine Group, the leading market research and business intelligence provider to the medical imaging industry, announced the category winners of the 2021 IMV ServiceTrak™ Mammography Imaging Awards.
2021 Mammography Imaging Awards
Mammography Imaging
- Best Customer Satisfaction: Hologic, Inc.
- Best System Performance: Hologic, Inc.
- Best Service: Hologic, Inc.
About IMV, part of Science and Medicine Group
IMV produces an annual series of proprietary ServiceTrak™ Imaging reports derived from extensive phone interviews with imaging professionals in hospital departments and independent imaging centers in the U.S. Imaging professionals are asked to rate their level of satisfaction with the equipment manufacturers, system performance, and the service received for their imaging equipment. Satisfaction ratings are collected on a 10-point scale, in which 10 = "excellent" and 1 = "very poor." Report analysis is based on the percentage of highly satisfied (%HS) responses that are represented by satisfaction ratings of a 9 or 10 on this scale.
The ServiceTrak™ Imaging Awards are presented to the manufacturer with the highest %HS in each of three categories, representing the Industry Best of Customer Satisfaction, System Performance, and Service. The Best of Customer Satisfaction award is given to the manufacturer who has the highest %HS responses when asked to rate the likelihood they will purchase again from their current manufacturer. The Best of System Satisfaction award is given to the manufacturer whose customers have the highest %HS responses when asked to rate their overall system performance. The Best of Service award is given to the manufacturer whose customers give the highest %HS responses when asked to rate overall OEM service performance.
The 2021 ServiceTrak™ Imaging awards are based on interviews conducted in 2021 with respondents in 2,045 imaging locations having 2,910 instruments.
