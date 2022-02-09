Greenberg Traurig Adds Zachary D. Sakas as Public Finance & Infrastructure Shareholder in Arizona

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP continues to grow its Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice with the addition of Zachary D. Sakas as shareholder in the Phoenix office.

Sakas focuses his practice on providing bond counsel services to Arizona's governmental bodies, with an emphasis on municipalities and special taxing districts. He advises entities issuing bonds for projects such as construction of roads, parks, police and fire stations, and utility infrastructure.

"Zach's strong government roots in Arizona and depth of experience representing bond issuers and underwriters will benefit our clients," said Franklin D.R. Jones Jr., co-chair of the Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice.

"Zach will further strengthen our already preeminent Arizona municipal finance team," Phoenix office Managing Shareholder Nicole Goodwin said. "He's firmly entrenched in the long-term stakes and public operations of our state. His positioning and experience will continue to ensure best-in-class legal services for our clients that operate in this sophisticated space, as Arizona continues to grow its economy."

Sakas, who joins from Sherman & Howard, helped draft legislation and provided expert testimony for a recent state-legislature bill that passed unanimously in the Arizona House and Senate and then was signed into law in 2021. The new law revised the statutes governing how community facilities districts can issue bonds and is intended to aid economic development in the state.

"I'm impressed by Greenberg Traurig's global platform and culture of excellence and am looking forward to continuing to serve Arizona issuers and underwriters as a member of the firm's experienced public finance team," Sakas said.

Sakas earned his J.D. from the University of Texas School of Law with honors, and a B.S.B.A, summa cum laude, from the University of Arizona.

About Greenberg Traurig's Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has a national public finance practice that consistently ranks among the top bond, disclosure, and underwriter's counsel firms according to The Bond Buyer's nationwide and statewide rankings. Greenberg Traurig LLP's Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice has been serving the needs of state and local issuers, underwriters, credit providers, bondholders, and conduit borrowers throughout the United States for more than forty years in virtually every area of public finance. The firm currently has more than 35 attorneys in the Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice in its Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minneapolis, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington, D.C. offices.

About Greenberg Traurig's Phoenix Office: Greenberg Traurig's Phoenix attorneys practice locally and nationally at the intersection of business, government, and the law. Combining local experience and global reach, the Phoenix team represents clients in matters related to commercial litigation, securities, mergers and acquisitions, health care, municipal and corporate finance, intellectual property, labor and employment, real estate, and tax.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2400 attorneys in 42 locations in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East. The firm, often recognized for its focus on philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity and pro bono, reported gross revenue of over $2 Billion for FY 2021. The firm is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law 100, Am Law Global 100, NLJ 250, and Law360 (US) 400. On the debut 2022 Law360 Pulse Leaderboard, it is a Top 15 firm. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 4.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab and net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/greenberg_traurig_adds_zachary_d_sakas_as_public_finance_infrastructure_shareholder_in_arizona/prweb18488601.htm