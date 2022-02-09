Redwood Credit Union Welcomes New Windsor Branch Experience Manager

Neylon is responsible for community and business development efforts, as well as overseeing member service, staff, and branch operations.

Redwood Credit Union (RCU) has hired Sam Neylon as branch experience manager of its Windsor branch. In his new role, Neylon is responsible for community and business development efforts, as well as overseeing member service, staff, and branch operations.

Neylon joins RCU with 15 years of local banking experience and previously served as a bank manager for U.S. Bank in Sonoma County.

"Sam's years of experience and knowledge of this community will offer our members the personalized service they're looking for," said Deirdre Thompson, senior vice president of member experience. "He'll put his all into making sure our members have a positive experience each time they enter the Windsor branch."

Committed to serving those in need, advocating for those less fortunate, and leading through education and empowerment, Neylon serves as a Junior Achievement USA ambassador and United Way of the Wine Country volunteer. He has a Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy and English literature from Sonoma State University.

About Redwood Credit Union

Founded in 1950, Redwood Credit Union is a full-service financial institution providing personal and business banking to consumers and businesses in the North Bay and San Francisco. RCU offers complete financial services including checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, credit cards, online and mobile banking, business services, commercial and SBA lending, and more. Wealth management and investment services are available through CUSO Financial Services L.P., and insurance and auto-purchasing services are also offered through RCU Services Group (RCU's wholly owned subsidiary). RCU has more than $7 billion in assets and serves 400,000 members with full-service branches from San Francisco to Ukiah. For more information, call 1 (800) 479-7928, visit redwoodcu.org, or follow RCU on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn for news and updates.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/redwood_credit_union_welcomes_new_windsor_branch_experience_manager/prweb18489555.htm