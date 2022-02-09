Red Nucleus Acquires Medical Marketing Solutions Group ("MMSG")

Red Nucleus expands its Medical Communications service offering by adding a leading provider of strategic medical affairs and commercialization services.
YARDLEY, Pa. (PRWEB) February 09, 2022
Red Nucleus ("RN"), a premier provider of strategic learning and development, scientific services and advisory, and medical communications solutions exclusively for the life sciences industry, announced that it has acquired Medical Marketing Solutions Group ("MMSG"), a leading provider of strategic services, scientific communication, and operational and event management services to biopharmaceutical companies and brands, with its primary focus in the therapeutic areas of allergy, respiratory, pain, transplant, and rare disease.
MMSG, which was founded in 2011, provides and manages a range of strategic and operational support services for healthcare companies, medical conferences, societies, and professionals. MMSG strategically manages activities in multiple therapeutic areas by leveraging relationships and maximizing opportunities with industry leaders, societies, and healthcare providers (HCPs) that have been cultivated over the course of 25 years. MMSG's services span strategic action planning (including strategy development and management), creative content development (including publication planning and execution), and novel operational management (including congresses and speaker bureaus) for medical affairs and commercial markets. MMSG brings new client and KOL relationships and touch points for the combined business. MMSG's solutions align closely with RN's existing Medical Communications business.
Sam Patel, MMSG founder, adds, "We are excited by the opportunity to be part of the Red Nucleus family and will continue to provide the same great service to our life sciences partners with the successful delivery of innovative therapies through impactful strategy, education, and engagement. The MMSG team will now be positioned to provide enhanced services and opportunities to current and future clients."
"We are thrilled for Sam and the MMSG team to join Red Nucleus. At Red Nucleus, our purpose is to Advance Knowledge to Improve Lives, which aligns closely with MMSG. MMSG has a deep bench of advanced-degreed staff (40% of total employees) who produce high-quality deliverables and services for leading life sciences clients. We are looking forward to leveraging the power of the RN/MMSG combination to continue doing what we do best: offering our clients high-quality, innovative, science-first services," said Red Nucleus CEO Ian Kelly.
The transaction closed in February 2022.
For more information, please contact
Julie Estrada
jestrada@rednucleus.com
(267) 274-5100
About Red Nucleus
Red Nucleus is the premier provider of strategic learning and development, scientific services and advisory, and medical communications solutions exclusively for the life sciences industry. For 30 years, we've taken pride in our long-term relationships with industry leaders, delivering global solutions designed to boost understanding, efficiency, and compliance. With offices in the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, Sweden, India, Canada, and Australia, our commitment to quality and on-time delivery is unrivaled in the industry.
Visit http://www.rednucleus.com to learn more.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/2/prweb18488985.htm
