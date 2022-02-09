Intel becomes newest strategic partner of Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS)

Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is pleased to announce Intel Corporation has become the latest strategic partner to encourage and support diversity, equity and inclusion in the tech workforce. WiCyS works conscientiously to help recruit and retain women in cybersecurity, connecting them with knowledgeable partners for skill development, networking and trainings to enhance their careers.

"It's a great honor to welcome Intel to the Tier 1 strategic partner team," said Lynn Dohm, WiCyS executive director. "We've already had a high level of engagement from Intel and their commitment to keeping the momentum for the advancement of women in the cybersecurity workforce going strong is contagious. Through this partnership, we plan on tapping into the expertise they provide to sustain and scale our existing programs, in addition to launching new ones as well. We are stronger together and proud that Intel joined forces with us to tackle the critical cybersecurity workforce shortage."

WiCyS partnerships involve year-round engagement and support of the nonprofit organization, in particularly helping to advance inclusion and diversity in cybersecurity. Benefits include engagement on the Mission Support Team, participation in the Veterans Program, eligibility to post jobs and access member resumes year-round, and opportunities to sponsor educational and best practice webinars.

"Intel is passionate about and committed to advancing diversity and inclusion at every level in our company and the broader industry," said Suzy Greenberg, vice president and general manager of Product Security Incident Response and Communications at Intel. "We believe diverse teams lead to a diversity of thought and are inspired by the impactful work happening thanks to Women in CyberSecurity. Our team looks forward to working alongside this organization to help address challenges we see in the security industry today."

About WiCyS:

Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is the premier nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to bringing together women in cybersecurity. Founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj from Tennessee Tech University through a National Science Foundation grant in 2013, WiCyS offers opportunities and resources for its members and collaboration benefits for its sponsors and partners. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Amazon Web Services, Bloomberg, Carnegie Mellon University – Software Engineering Institute, Cisco, Facebook, Google, Intel, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Optum, SentinelOne. Tier 2: Abbvie, Fortinet, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Linkedin, Navy Federal Credit Union, Nike, Starbucks, Wayfair, Workday. Tier 3: Haystack Solutions, HERE Technologies, Home Depot, MITRE, Palo Alto Networks, Smoothstack. To partner, visit https://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.

