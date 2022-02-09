Gore Mutual Insurance Company selects Coreio Inc. to provide full suite of IT asset lifecycle and end user managed services

Toronto-based infrastructure and operations company to modernize IT and deliver world-class end user experience
TORONTO (PRWEB) February 09, 2022
Coreio Inc. and Gore Mutual Insurance Company (Gore Mutual) announced today that they have entered into a contract for Coreio to provide IT Asset Lifecycle and End User Managed Services, including IT Service Management (ITSM), across their Canadian operations. In a move that is expected to accelerate Gore Mutual's digital transformation goals, Coreio is to begin providing a comprehensive suite of back-office support services utilizing a Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) model that includes all warehousing, procurement, configuration, imaging, fulfillment, and ongoing support of their IT devices.
As part of the agreement, Coreio will provide Gore Mutual with a Service Desk, based onshore, to support its End User community consisting of a remote and distributed workforce across Canada. As an Elite ServiceNow® partner, Coreio will deliver services to enhance the current operations while simultaneously building out and expanding capabilities, in line with Gore Mutual's Next Horizon initiatives to modernize and digitize its workplace. ServiceNow® provides key tooling, automation, process, reporting and capabilities which will assist Coreio in the delivery of services to achieve Gore Mutual's overall objectives to reposition the company as a purpose driven, digitally-led national insurer.
Coreio was chosen as Gore Mutual's trusted advisor, marking a partnership between two leading Canadian organizations, because of a mutually shared vision for the modern workplace and to deliver world-class support to remote and distributed workforces in response to fast-changing customer expectations. "Coreio is excited to be working with Gore Mutual to modernize their IT assets and support processes while reducing year-over-year operating costs, as well as optimizing and improving the overall experience for their End User community across Canada," said Rob Muroff, Co-Owner and Chief Executive Officer at Coreio.
"The agreement with Coreio allows us to bring additional capabilities to make insightful data-driven decisions, enhance system workflows and simplify business processes," says Raj Utraja, Interim Chief Technology Officer. "For the past two years, we've been very agile to ensure all staff could work remotely enabled by best and secure technology solutions."
Coreio is a 100% Canadian owned and operated IT Services Company, and an Elite ServiceNow® Partner, doing business throughout Canada and the US since 1981, focused on IT Infrastructure and Operations. Coreio provides a variety of managed IT services that covers onsite IT support, data centre and networking, asset lifecycle management, request/incident management as well as strategic advisory services to enterprise clients regarding Infrastructure and Operations, and technology solutions for ServiceNow® including an MSP offering.
More information is available on Coreio's website at http://www.coreio.com and on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About Gore Mutual
Built on a foundation of financial strength for more than 180 years, Gore Mutual Insurance Company is one of Canada's first property and casualty insurance companies. Based in Cambridge, Ontario, we are a Canadian mutual company, with more than 500 employees focused on delivering outstanding insurance products and services to customers. In 2019, we launched our Next Horizon strategy—a 10-year plan—to transform Gore Mutual from a mid-size regional carrier to a national-scale insurer with an investment of $50 million over three years invested in talent and technology.
We continue to strengthen Canadian communities through the Gore Mutual Foundation. Over the past 22 years, we have donated more than $10 million to over 790 charities.
For more information, visit goremutual.ca or Gore Mutual's Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn pages.
