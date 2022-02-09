Dirty Dog's Car Wash Receives $35 Million Growth Equity Investment From The Cynosure Group to Fund New Store And Market Expansion

Dirty Dog's Car Wash Expands Through $35 Million Growth Equity Investment

Dirty Dog's Car Wash (Dirty Dog's) announced a strategic growth equity investment from Salt Lake City-based The Cynosure Group (Cynosure) to fund the company's growth and expansion into key markets with an aim to open an additional 25 locations nationwide over the next 36 months. In addition to Cynosure's investment, Dirty Dog's also arranged a new credit facility with Synovus Bank to further facilitate this rapid expansion.

"This strategic partnership not only provides Dirty Dog's with the necessary capital to rapidly expand, but it also provides us with additional resources, mentorship and leadership from a group that has a demonstrated track record of partnering with, and collaboratively growing, founder and management-owned businesses," said Martin Emmett, owner and founder of Dirty Dog's. "At this time, we are also excited to be partnering with Synovus Bank who has supported our growth since inception," added Emmett.

Started in 2018, Dirty Dog's currently has locations in Georgia and Alabama. While COVID-19 shuttered countless industries, contact-free car washes experienced growth for several reasons, including being socially distanced and attainably priced. In addition, the contact-free model requires less staff and creates greater time efficiency. To that end, Dirty Dog's experienced strong growth during COVID, and with that comes plans to expand. Plans include expanding into the Florida market, with locations in Melbourne, Tampa, North Ft. Lauderdale, Port Richey, Daytona, Ocala, Royal Palm Beach, Brooksville, Miami, Ft. Myers, Cape Coral and West Palm Beach all opening in the near-future.

"Dirty Dog's has established itself as a leader in a competitive yet growing market," said Andrew Braithwaite, Managing Director at Cynosure. "We are proud to recognize the company's unbridled growth and relentless focus on its customer and community. We are excited to form this new partnership and look forward to being a part of their rapid scaling and expansion."

When Emmett stepped away from a career in law to invest in a contact-free car wash model, he applied innovations such as an enhanced customer experience, elevated branding and quality design. It was this front-end investment that paid off. "We wanted to launch a business model that focused on quality user experience at every step," said Emmett. "So, we created a car wash that is modern, clean, affordable and functional for everyone, with all the bells and whistles."

As part of this strategy, they enlisted a branding firm known for building brands for professional sports teams, to create a playful, intentional, community-minded brand. Among its brand attributes, Dirty Dog's has always supported teachers, law enforcement and first responders through monthly events, discounts and their "Helping Heroes" program.

In 2021 alone, Dirty Dogs donated more than 10,000 car washes to clean squad cars in the local communities it serves.

"Community investment is a major pillar of our business model, First in Service, First in Community," said Keisha Escoffery, COO, Dirty Dog's. "From the start of our business, we made sure that our local frontline workers knew we were here to support them, which intensified during the pandemic."

By prioritizing a clean, modern, self-serve design, Dirty Dog's built customer loyalty, and their dedication to community has further instilled trust and loyalty.

"We were offering cleanliness at a time when people needed it," said Emmett. "Even in a down economy, we were determined to keep our prices affordable and to continue supporting our communities and, in turn, they have continued to support us."

About Dirty Dogs Car Wash

Founded in 2018, Dirty Dogs Car Wash wanted to create a different kind of car wash experience, one fueled by our commitment to our customers, employees and the communities where we are located. We know anyone can wash a car, and we believe our values, First in Service, First in Community, are what set us apart in the industry. Dirty Dogs Car Wash provides fast, efficient and affordable car washes. https://www.linkedin.com/company/dirtydogscarwash/about/ https://www.facebook.com/DirtyDogsCarWash

For more information on their services and locations, visit dirtydogscarwash.com.

About The Cynosure Group

The Cynosure Group is an independent alternatives asset manager and advisor that makes long-term investments on behalf of families, foundations, and other like-minded institutions.

Cynosure's direct investments target partnerships with founders and management-owners of profitable small to mid-sized companies who will remain meaningful owners of their business.

For more information, visit http://www.cynosuregroup.com.

