Four Inside Real Estate Executives Named an RISMedia 2022 Real Estate Newsmaker

Joe Skousen, Nick Macey, Alissa Harper, and Karen Abram join exclusive group of industry leaders who have made newsworthy contributions to the real estate industry

Inside Real Estate is pleased to announce that Joe Skousen, CEO, Nick Macey, President, Alissa Harper, Chief Sales Officer, and Karen Abram, VP of Product, have been selected as RISMedia 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers—a dynamic group of key influencers making headlines as a result of their newsworthy contributions to the real estate industry and their efforts to positively affect the consumers and communities they serve.

RISMedia, the leader in U.S. real estate news and information services, announced its more than 300, 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers on Feb. 1, in both an online directory on RISMedia.com and in the February issue of its flagship publication, Real Estate magazine.

RISMedia's 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers were nominated in 2021 by RISMedia readers and editors and are showcased in the following categories: Influencers, Trailblazers, Futurists, Achievers, Crusaders, Motivators, Luminaries, and Trendsetters.

"From records being broken to the glass ceilings being shattered and the creativity and technology innovation being implemented through our changing times, to the always-inspiring and wonderful charitable work being done across the nation, we continue to be amazed by the incredible ingenuity and success of the professionals in the real estate community, over 300 of whom we are celebrating our fifth year of Real Estate Newsmakers," said John Featherston, CEO, president and publisher of RISMedia.

"Once again, we are proud to recognize the hard work, dedication, and determination of real estate's finest professionals—the 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers—who went above and beyond in 2021 amid the challenges and opportunities of this historic market. Help us in celebrating their hard-earned recognition," Featherston added.

Joe Skousen, CEO of Inside Real Estate, who was recognized as a Luminary, says, "This honor is really a tribute to our great team at Inside Real Estate and all the hard work that goes into serving our customers. Our success is our customers' success, and the way our team plays as a whole determines that."

Nick Macey, President of Inside Real Estate, who was honored as a Trailblazer this year, concurs. "Great things are never done by one person; they're done by a team of people. The dedication and passion this group brings to our industry day in and day out is truly inspiring."

Alissa Harper, Chief Sales Officer at Inside Real Estate, who was also named a Trailblazer for 2022, says, "We have the most fantastic team and I'm grateful each day for the hard work that they put in to deliver innovative new products for our customers."

Karen Abram, VP of Product at Inside Real Estate, who was named a Crusader, is proud of the work the team delivers. "We work hard, thoughtfully, and push one another every day. It's thrilling to see how much collaboration leads to innovation in the industry."

Within RISMedia's Newsmakers showcase, you'll also meet this year's "Hall of Fame" class—a select group of 10 industry icons who have gone above and beyond toward the betterment of the real estate industry. RISMedia will honor this year's Real Estate Newsmakers, including the 2022 Hall of Fame, at RISMedia's Newsmakers Reception & Dinner, being held Sept. 7 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., in conjunction with our 2022 CEO & Leadership Exchange.

About RISMedia

For more than 40 years, RISMedia has provided the residential real estate industry with news, trends and business development strategies through its flagship publication, Real Estate magazine; its leading website, RISMedia.com; its award-winning Housecall blog; and its iconic networking and educational events, including RISMedia's CEO Exchange; RISMedia's Power Broker Forum, Reception & Dinner; and RISMedia's Newsmakers Reception & Dinner. Visit RISMedia.com for more information.

About RISMedia's Real Estate Newsmakers

RISMedia's Real Estate Newsmakers is designed to recognize those individuals making headlines as a result of their newsworthy contributions to the residential real estate industry, and their efforts to positively affect real estate professionals and the consumers and communities they serve. RISMedia's Real Estate Newsmakers were chosen based on nominations received through an online nomination process on RISMedia.com, and by nominations from RISMedia's in-house editorial team and other industry sources. Nominations for RISMedia's Real Estate Newsmakers are collected on an ongoing basis throughout the course of the year. There is no fee to nominate a Newsmaker or be recognized/featured as a Newsmaker. Due to deadline and production criteria, RISMedia's 2022 Real Estate Newsmakers Online Directory may not currently be in its final format.

About Inside Real Estate

Inside Real Estate is a fast-growing, independently-owned real estate software firm that serves as a trusted technology partner to over 250,000 top brokerages, agents, and teams. Their flagship product, kvCORE Platform, is the most modern and comprehensive solution in the industry known for delivering profitable growth at every level of a brokerage organization. Built on a modern, scalable, and flexible architecture, kvCORE enables every brokerage to create its own unique technology ecosystem through custom branding, robust integrations, and high-quality add-on solutions. With an accomplished leadership team and its talented staff of 250 employees, Inside Real Estate brings the resources, scale, and vision to deliver ongoing innovation and success to their growing customer base. Visit insiderealestate.com to learn more.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/four_inside_real_estate_executives_named_an_rismedia_2022_real_estate_newsmaker/prweb18488572.htm