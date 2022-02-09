Sensaphone Introduces the Next-Generation IMS-4000 Data Center Infrastructure Monitoring System

The redesigned Infrastructure Monitoring System from Sensaphone tracks critical environmental conditions across data center infrastructures in multiple locations. The new IMS-4000E features a single-pane view of environmental and network equipment monitoring on an upgraded web-based user interface, increased security and boosted processing power.
ASTON, Pa. (PRWEB) February 09, 2022
The redesigned Infrastructure Monitoring System from Sensaphone tracks critical environmental conditions across data center infrastructures in multiple locations. The new IMS-4000E features a single-pane view of environmental and network equipment monitoring on an upgraded web-based user interface, increased security and boosted processing power.
The new easy-to-use interface enables programming, data logging and access from any network-connected computer. Users can see data from the IMS-4000E host and nodes from one screen on any smartphone, tablet or computer. The IMS-4000E system makes it simple to quickly view status, make program changes and review data history.
Ideal for large or small server rooms, the IMS-4000E system safeguards uptime by identifying potential problems before they become disasters. The system monitors conditions like temperature, humidity, line voltage, water leaks, server response, UPS system, smoke, sound level, motion, room break-in, airflow, power outage and more.
When the system detects that conditions have moved out of the desired range, it immediately notifies designated personnel via voice telephone call, email or email to SMS message. The IMS phone line offers a redundant backup alarm notification in the event the network goes down. In addition, the system provides more data logging records and voice storage than the original IMS-4000.
Each rack-mountable IMS-4000E host unit supports up to eight environmental sensors, as well as IP-device monitoring to ensure component availability across the network. Users can add up to 31 expansion nodes that enable monitoring of sensors. The IMS-4000 system also can accommodate motion sensors or reed switches, alerting personnel when there is computer room activity outside of business hours.
The IMS-4000E monitoring system is easy to install and uses an SNMP MIB database that works with existing network management programs. An internal battery backup protects the system in the event of a power outage.
For more details, visit Sensaphone's IMS-4000E information page: https://www.sensaphone.com/IMS4000.
About Sensaphone
Sensaphone® offers a comprehensive line of remote monitoring products that safeguard valuable assets by tracking critical equipment and environmental data such as temperature, humidity and power failures. Sensaphone products provide alerts and proactive monitoring data to homeowners and facility managers in many areas including telecommunications, oil and gas, water and wastewater, HVACR, agriculture, healthcare, data centers and greenhouses. Nearly 500,000 Sensaphone systems are in use today around the world, and they continue to be manufactured in the USA. For more information, call 877-373-2700, email contact@sensaphone.com or visit https://www.sensaphone.com/.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/sensaphone_introduces_the_next_generation_ims_4000_data_center_infrastructure_monitoring_system/prweb18489169.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.