Dr. Ilyas of Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics receives board certification for Mohs Surgery

Surgeon becomes one of the first in the nation to receive honor

Dr. Humza Ilyas of Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics – Atlanta's premier full-service dermatology practice – recently received the prestigious honor of becoming board certified for Mohs surgery. Dr. Ilyas is one of the first Mohs surgeons in the country to achieve this new certification awarded by the American Board of Dermatology.

This outstanding level of recognition not only continues to solidify Dr. Ilyas' expertise as one of the premier surgeons in this procedure, but it gives patients another reason to choose Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics with confidence.

"One of our main goals at Olansky is to be at the forefront of skin cancer treatment," says Dr. Ilyas, "and Mohs surgery offers a notable improvement to standard therapy."

Mohs surgery is an outpatient procedure that removes skin cancer while minimizing damage to surrounding skin tissue, protecting skin aesthetics. Throughout the surgery, a physician sequentially excises small layers of skin, examining them for the presence of skin cancer. This is done until the skin cancer has been completely extracted. Mohs surgery improves the patient's chance at a cure and drastically reduces the need for additional treatments, enabling patients to have access to superior treatments with increased accuracy and convenience.

The procedure is regarded as most effective in the treatment of basal cell carcinomas and squamous cell carcinomas, the two most common skin cancer types. The surgery can also be utilized for some melanomas and unusual cancer types.

Dr. Ilyas practices at both Olansky locations in Buckhead and Roswell, offering additional convenience to metro Atlanta patients.

"Mohs surgery can be technically demanding," Dr. Ilyas explains. "So it's an honor to be able to share our level of expertise with patients."

