Greenberg Traurig Honors the Late Alan Mansfield with Alan Mansfield Racial Justice Fellowship Through Mobilization for Justice

Greenberg Traurig, LLP and Mobilization for Justice (MFJ) honor Alan Mansfield one year after his passing by announcing that MFJ has awarded the inaugural Alan Mansfield Racial Justice Fellowship to Belinda Luu, who will work with MFJ's Special Litigation Project (SLP). The full year fellowship is co-sponsored by Greenberg Traurig and MFJ in memory of Mansfield, a beloved firm leader and former chair of MFJ's Board of Directors.

Mansfield was a highly respected New York attorney whose international legal practice spanned more than 42 years. He appeared at a young age in the U.S. Supreme Court and in many federal, state, and local courts around the country. Mansfield was an active and respected member of the New York State Commission on Judicial Nomination for 25 years which helped to shape the New York State Court of Appeals. He served on Greenberg Traurig's Executive Committee and was co-chair of the firm's Global Litigation Practice from 2013-2017. He passed away on January 11, 2021.

Mansfield had many notable cases, including representing Verizon, Hearst Communications, Inc., U.S. News & World Report, The Daily News, Valbruna Group, and Tishman Speyer Properties, Inc., among others.

"Alan was a force to be reckoned with and a dear friend. He was a fierce advocate for and supporter of GT's Global Pro Bono Program. Alan valued service above self and he committed countless hours to strategizing about pro bono matters with any attorney who asked for his help. His commitment to his own pro bono clients and his mentorship for the next generation were unrivaled," said Caroline J. Heller, Chair of Greenberg Traurig's Global Pro Bono program and New York Litigation shareholder.

"Alan served as the conscience and mentor for many lawyers junior and senior to him throughout New York City and beyond. We are honored that MFJ will bestow his legacy on a new generation of lawyers committed to equal justice for all," added Edward C. Wallace, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's New York office, who began his career as a Legal Aid lawyer.

MFJ is a New York-based civil nonprofit legal services organization whose mission is to provide a wide-range of free civil legal services to low-income, disabled, or disenfranchised New Yorkers with a goal of achieving social justice.

"I am truly thrilled to welcome Belinda as our first-ever Mansfield Racial Justice Fellow," said Tiffany Liston, MFJ's Executive Director. "With her litigation experience, commitment to racial and social justice lawyering, and extensive relationships across MFJ, Belinda is uniquely positioned to help the SLP deepen its racial justice advocacy."

Mansfield Fellows work on a broad range of impact and class action litigation. They also collaborate with other public interest legal organizations and pro bono firms on litigation, systemic investigations, and other forms of advocacy, while receiving ongoing mentorship and training.

Luu will work in MFJ's SLP to further develop and advance the impact of class action litigation across key program areas within the organization. Her work will focus on racial justice and equity. Prior to joining the SLP, Luu worked on MFJ's Foreclosure Prevention Project, where she was a Senior Staff Attorney representing low-income homeowners in defensive and affirmative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts to preserve homeownership and intergenerational wealth. She also presented trainings on racial justice issues such as fair lending, the racial wealth gap, deed theft, and the negative impacts of gentrification.

"Anyone who was lucky enough to know Alan regarded him as an attorney with extraordinary integrity and a model for excellence. His legacy continues with the Racial Justice Fellowship in his name. Congratulations to Belinda on this well-deserved honor," said Stephen L. Saxl, New York Litigation shareholder and member of MFJ's Board of Directors.

