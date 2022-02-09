Frederick Vallaeys Releases Second Book "Unlevel the Playing Field," Debuting as a Must-Read for All Digital Marketers

Vallaeys' book hits the market just in time for marketers and paid search pros to figure out how to compete using artificial intelligence and their own marketing wizardry

For every product or service, there are thousands or even millions of people searching for them via the big search engines. The good news is that the search platforms offer automations that make basic pay-per-click marketing pretty simple to do. The bad news is virtually everyone has access to those same automations.

So, how can brands stand out if everyone is using the same tools and automations? A pioneer of paid search, Frederick Vallaeys, unlocks the mysteries of mastering the automated world of search marketing in his latest book "Unlevel the Playing Field," which is now formally released. In this book, Vallaeys takes readers on a journey that explores the power and simplicity of automations in the search engines' advertising platforms. Vallaeys also educates readers on a concept he calls "automation layering," which combines the best of human creativity with the efficiency of the machines to produce winning marketing programs.

Vallaeys is one of the leading figures in digital marketing today, building on his influence at Google as a key executive who helped shape PPC marketing from its origin as Google's first paid search evangelist. Following his successful run at Google, Vallaeys co-founded Optmyzr, which is a leading SaaS-based PPC management software suite that is an essential tool for thousands of marketers and paid search agencies worldwide.

"Unlevel the Playing Field will empower paid search marketers to stand out in an increasingly homogenized world of automated PPC," noted Vallaeys, Co-founding CEO of Optmyzr. "Standing out in the hyper-competitive world of search marketing requires marketers to embrace the biggest mindshift in PPC history. Simply relying on the in-platform automations will not cut it in 2022. Marketers who want to stand out will want to know the secrets of how to use automation layering and their own creativity to win."

"In this remarkable book, Fred reveals what's behind the next massive shift in PPC automation," commented Isaac Rudansky, an industry-leading digital advertising instructor and founder of AdVenture. "The book is a practical and actionable outline for digital marketers who want to succeed with the world's most popular advertising platform. Fred has been right before, and he's going to be right again."

Vallaeys unveiled his new book in public during the 2022 Hero Conference in Austin, Texas last week. The book debuted as a bestseller on Amazon during the same time period.

Unlevel the Playing Field is a sequel to Vallaeys' first book, entitled "Digital Marketing in an AI World: Futureproofing Your PPC Agency." That 2019 book was a staple at marketing conferences and a critically acclaimed book on Amazon and other outlets. "Unlevel the Playing Field" is also available via Amazon and will be sold directly to marketers at various digital marketing conferences scheduled for 2022.

