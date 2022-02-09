Haute Residence Real Estate Network Continues Partnership With Dana Bambace And Mark Peterson

Haute Residence continues its partnership with acclaimed real estate agents Dana Bambace and Mark Peterson of the Bambace Peterson Team in its invitation-only Haute Residence Network. Currently in their third year as members of Haute Residence, Dana Bambace and Mark Peterson exclusively represent the high-end real estate market in Pebble Beach and Carmel, California.

Haute Residence is proud to continue its partnership with acclaimed real estate agents Dana Bambace and Mark Peterson as its representatives in the Pebble Beach and Carmel, California, real estate markets, now in their third year as members of the exclusive, invitation-only network of top real estate professionals.

Fortunate to grow up in the area, Dana and Mark are ingrained in the Monterey Peninsula community with intimate knowledge and connections to their neighborhoods and the lifestyle of the region.

Leading a five-person team, they are deeply respected as leaders in the local luxury market. Known for their sound business savvy, their high-touch personalized service, and their passion for caring about the unique needs of each client are cornerstones of their practice.

The team consistently delivers for clients with a reputation for discretion, powerful negotiating skills, and a relentless pursuit to help clients achieve their goals.

They believe in the proper positioning and marketing of each property to drive demand and maximize its value. They are committed to investing in traditional and digital media advertising; showcasing properties throughout their robust social media presence; and executing creative and innovative marketing outreach that is unmatched. "We'd be honored to connect with you to build relationships in our community. Let us help you find your place in the world," they say.

Visit Dana Bambace and Mark Peterson's Haute Residence profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/dana-bambace-and-mark-peterson/

Visit Dana Bambace and Mark Peterson's website: http://www.bambacepeterson.com/

ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE

Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners.

The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts.

HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.

Access all of this information and more by visiting http://www.hauteresidence.com



For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/haute_residence_real_estate_network_continues_partnership_with_dana_bambace_and_mark_peterson/prweb18483371.htm