i95Dev's Integrated eCommerce for Dynamics 365 ERP is Approved by Microsoft on AppSource

i95Dev's eCommerce Growth Engine (eGe) is a robust and secure integrated eCommerce solution for B2B and B2C businesses to provide unmatched customer experience across sales channels.
ISELIN, N.J. (PRWEB) February 09, 2022
i95Dev is happy to announce that eGe - Integrated eCommerce for Dynamics 365 ERP is now available on the Microsoft AppSource.
i95Dev's eCommerce Growth Engine (eGe) is a feature-rich, multi-channel, integrated eCommerce solution for Microsoft Dynamics and SAP ERP systems. Through Microsoft AppSource the product can now be leveraged by eCommerce businesses around the world.
i95Dev is a Microsoft Partner Gold Partner and offers a wide range of products on Microsoft Cloud eCosystem.
eGe is an out-of-the-box integrated commerce offering that helps business accelerate their time to market and render futuristic Customer Experiences with unmatched operational efficiency.
eGe offers unparalleled features that:
- Expand your reach by integrating with marketplaces like eBay and Amazon.
- Provision advanced marketing and promotional tools for improved customer segmentation and targeting.
- Render responsive UI/UX assets
- Reduce cart abandonment rate with multiple shipping and payment options.
- Increase conversions and retention rates by sending personalized emails.
- Enforces efficient returns management
i95Dev's CEO, Vanit Kumar, says, "We understand our customers and their pain points in managing Microsoft Dynamics and Magento separately. And by implementing eGe for Dynamics Business Central, they can overcome these challenges to reduce time to market & gain operational efficiency".
About i95Dev: i95Dev is a global eCommerce agency that specializes in B2B/B2C integrated omni-channel Connected Commerce suite solutions. i95Dev's Integrated Commerce Solutions are powered by industry-leading shopping carts (Adobe Magento, BigCommerce, and Shopify) and ERP Platforms. i95Dev's eCommerce integration products with various ERPs, POS, CRM, mobile and social applications are globally recognized. Over 250+ Retailers, manufacturers, and distributors have leveraged i95Dev's products and solutions to delight their customers and drive business process efficiency while maximizing their ROI. With a strong workforce of 300+ eCommerce enthusiasts worldwide, i95Dev has helped energize digital commerce initiatives of clients globally.
i95Dev
33 Wood Avenue South, Suite 600,
Iselin, New Jersey, 08830
Phone: 301.760.7499
Email: info@i95dev.com
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/i95devs_integrated_ecommerce_for_dynamics_365_erp_is_approved_by_microsoft_on_appsource/prweb18486802.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.