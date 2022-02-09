Longboard Announces New Line of Naturally Aged Metal Finishes

The Company will offer a variety of architectural and design products in aged metal finishes

Longboard Architectural Products Inc. ("Longboard," or "the Company"), a global leader in manufacturing premium interior and exterior architectural and design products, is pleased to announce a new line of naturally aged metal finishes. These unique finishes will offer a new way for designers to achieve their desired look on their inspiring projects.

The Company stated that the new line of naturally aged metal finishes will complement their existing range of woodgrain, solid color, specialty, and custom color match finishes for their aluminum products. The aged metal finishes will offer a weathered look for metals such as steel, copper, brass, bronze, and others.

"We are excited to introduce these naturally aged metal finishes to our clients who have requested these unique colors on our products," said Stefan Jansen van Vuuren, VP of Product Innovation at Longboard. "Longboard is the gold standard of interior and exterior architectural design products, and we look forward to seeing the inspiring spaces designers create using these new finishes."

"All of our products with naturally aged metal finishes will meet the same quality and environmental benchmarks of our other products, including being VOC free, LBC red list free, and are 100% recyclable," said Jason Haveruk, Senior Product Manager at Longboard.

The new naturally aged metal finishes will also be available using recycled content which reduces manufacturing emissions and will be available to order from Longboard in Q1, 2022. For more information, visit https://www.longboardproducts.com/.

About Longboard Architectural Products Inc.

Longboard® Architectural Products provides the design and construction community with inspiring architectural products for thoughtful spaces. Founded in 2005, Longboard manufactures top-quality extruded aluminum profiles that are offered in a variety of solid color and woodgrain powder-coated finishes for interior and exterior spaces.

Longboard's goal is to drive product innovation and excellence, provide radical client care and industry-best lead times, and advance sustainability in construction by creating products that reduce carbon emissions over their life cycle. Longboard is ICC ESR-4183 and ESR-4184 certified, manufactures in North America, and is headquartered in British Columbia, Canada.

