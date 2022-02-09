Dogwood Realty Partners With Side To Further Elevate Client-focused Service

Dogwood Realty today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses.
Lifelong Florida residents with proven experience in real estate, Meshell Perry and Elaine Samaan co-founded Dogwood Realty to offer their potent combination of knowledge and expertise to their Northeast Florida clientele. Both have garnered numerous awards and certifications to bolster their lengthy experience in the field, including features in Top Agent Magazine.
A passion for connecting with and guiding clients with the utmost professionalism underscores all interactions with the Dogwood Realty team. Whether it's managing a complicated sale or providing support in an out-of-state move, Dogwood Realty specializes in helping clients overcome real estate challenges with top-tier customer service.
Partnering with Side will ensure Dogwood Realty remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Dogwood Realty with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Dogwood Realty will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"We have been successful on our own as we have navigated the real estate waters, but we cannot wait to see what we do with Side's support and guidance," said Perry. Samaan added, "Having Side's state-of-the-art marketing, technology, administrative, and legal services to elevate us means everything to us, and we're excited to reach new heights together."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Dogwood Realty
Dogwood Realty provides extensive knowledge, proactive communication, and unparalleled professionalism and guidance to each of its Northeast Florida clients. Whether a client is upsizing, downsizing, or just wants a fresh start, the Dogwood team listens to their goals and then delivers results. Dogwood Realty is a caring concierge real estate firm that remains present throughout the entire process. For more information, visit http://www.dogwoodrealtyfl.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
