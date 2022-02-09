G's Dental Studio Announces New Partnership with Smile Brands

The affiliation will provide administrative support and services

Smile Brands, one of the nation's leading dental support organizations (DSO), is pleased to announce its new affiliate partnership with G's Dental Studio in Cedar Park and Leander, TX.

Dr. Aleksandar Gavrilov and Hristina Kiprovska-Gavrilov founded G's Dental Studio in Cedar Park in 2011 with the goal of helping patients of all ages enjoy the benefits of a healthy, beautiful smile. They opened the Leander location in 2016 to expand their patient reach in the area and currently lead a team of 14 across both locations. Together, the teams deliver general dentistry, preventive and restorative care, specialty care, cosmetic dentistry, and emergency services.

Having worked at a Castle Dental years ago, Dr. Alex Gavrilov was familiar with the Smile Brands' culture and operational support. "When we were looking to affiliate with a DSO, Smile Brands was a clear choice," said Dr. Gavrilov. "The partnership with Smile Brands will allow us to expand our hygiene and perio care while maintaining our current culture," said Dr. Gavrilov.

Smile Brands will provide administrative support and services to the practices including purchasing, payroll, accounting, IT, billing, facilities management, and marketing. The businesses will continue to operate under the G's Dental Studio name and the existing staff will remain with the offices.

"We are thrilled to welcome back Dr. Alex Gavrilov and partner with Dr. Hristina Kiprovska-Gavrilov, and their teams," said Steve Bilt, Smile Brands co-founder, and CEO. "We look forward to helping G's Dental Studio improve their purchasing power and streamline administration in 2022."

About Smile Brands:

Smile Brands, based in Irvine, California, is one of the largest providers of dental support services in the United States. The company supports nearly 700 affiliated practices, with more than 7,500 dedicated team members across 30 states. Smile Brands supports a portfolio of over 75 brands including well-known regional brands: Bright Now! Dental, Castle Dental, Merit Dental, Midwest Dental, Monarch Dental, and Mondovi Dental. The company provides comprehensive business support services through exclusive long-term agreements with affiliate dental groups, allowing affiliated practices to spend more time caring for patients and less time on the administrative, marketing, and financial aspects of operating a dental office. The organization receives frequent recognition for its award-winning culture and has been recognized as a Best Place to Work by Glassdoor, Comparably, Stevie® Awards, and more. Smile Brands is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm based in San Francisco, CA. Visit smilebrands.com for more information.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/gs_dental_studio_announces_new_partnership_with_smile_brands/prweb18483543.htm