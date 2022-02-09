Mr. Roof Breaking New Ground in Cleveland

Trusted Roofing Contractor Moving into the North Eastern Ohio Market

Since 1962, Mr. Roof has been the country's trusted roofing contractor. Now, they're expanding their reach into north eastern Ohio. With locations already in Cincinnati and Columbus, this new location will allow them to tap even more into the Ohio market.

While the new Mr. Roof Cleveland office will be located at 9800 Rockside Road in Valley View, a suburb of Cleveland, their service area will include suburbs in Akron and Canton.

"Since Mr. Roof is one of the top ranked roofing and renovation companies in the country, I am extremely excited to be part of the expansion," says General Manager, Dylan Campbell. "As an added personal bonus, the expansion is coming into my own community of Northeast Ohio. With over fifty years of experience on our side, I am confident we will be a great business partner and committed corporate citizen to all of Cleveland and the surrounding areas."

The president of Mr. Roof, Ryan Huyghe, is also excited about what this expansion means for the company, "Mr. Roof is poised to aggressively execute on its strategic growth and expansion initiatives. Leveraging the quality of the Mr. Roof brand in a strong residential roofing market such as Cleveland, has created enormous energy and excitement for all of our teams. We have worked hard to position ourselves for success in the Northeast Ohio market, and believe we are more than ready to continue serving this customer base for many years to come."

About Mr. Roof

Mr. Roof started out as a small, family-owned business in 1962 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Since then, it's grown into one of the top roofing companies in the country, with locations in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. Along with roofing, they also provide quality services in window installation, siding, gutters, insulation and masonry work. In 2007, Mr. Roof joined Crane Group, the parent company of Crane Renovation Group. Mr. Roof has been named Roofing Contractor of The Year by Roofing Contractors Magazine and been a Consumer Choice Award winner twenty-one years in a row.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/mr_roof_breaking_new_ground_in_cleveland/prweb18483998.htm