Robin A. Deutsch PhD Named New Analyst Co-Trustee For The Sigourney Trust

Robin A. Deutsch, Ph.D., a private practice clinical psychologist and psychoanalyst, has been named Analyst Co-trustee for The Sigourney Trust, according to Attorney Co-trustee Barbara Sherland, J.D. In this role, Dr. Deutsch will partner with Sherland to oversee the independent Trust's mission of rewarding and promoting psychoanalytic thought that contributes to the betterment of humankind, as established by founder Mary Sigourney.
Dr. Deutsch succeeds William A. Myerson, Ph.D., MBA, who served a dynamic and impactful 10-year term as Analyst Co-trustee for the private trust established in 1989.
"As the field of psychoanalysis evolves, The Sigourney Trust has refined and repositioned itself to achieve Mary Sigourney's vision. Bill's astute contributions were instrumental in navigating these changes and in seeking more inclusiveness and diversity," says Sherland. "The Sigourney Award has significantly increased its international presence and impact through Bill's partnership and guidance. Robin and I are dedicated to carrying on Bill's excellent work," she adds.
Reflecting on his tenure, Dr. Myerson explained that The Sigourney Award is "in a constant state of dynamic tension" between rewarding recent work in psychoanalysis while inspiring those within the fields of clinical and applied psychoanalysis and any endeavor that employs psychoanalytic thought to continue generating new thinking and practices. The Trust is constantly seeking the best work worldwide that uses psychoanalytic thinking to provide a positive impact on humanity.
"Ten years ago, very few awards were conferred, and very little work was being done for projects that we call ‘applied psychoanalytic endeavors, or for ventures that weren't theoretic or solely academic,' but that actually impact people's lives," says Dr. Myerson. "I am confident that Robin's fresh perspectives and exceptional experience in the field will provide guidance needed to further expand the reach and impact of The Sigourney Award. Her outstanding international experience will be especially valuable."
Dr. Deutsch joins the team as a 40-year licensed clinical psychologist. Currently, she is also a Training and Supervising Analyst at the San Francisco Center for Psychoanalysis, a Personal Analyst at the Psychoanalytic Institute of Northern California, and on faculty at the San Francisco Center for Psychoanalysis. Recently, she served as president of the North American Psychoanalytic Confederation (2018-2021).
"As a practicing clinical psychoanalyst, I am passionate about what psychoanalytic thinking brings to the clinical encounter. Mary Sigourney established The Sigourney Trust and Award because she was passionate about psychoanalytic thinking writ large: in clinical theory and practice, in the arts, humanities and sciences, and humanitarian endeavors," says Dr. Deutsch. "I am honored to join The Sigourney Trust as the newest Analyst Co-trustee entrusted to further Mary's vision."
After earning her doctorate in Clinical Psychology from the California School of Professional Psychology (Berkeley, California), Dr. Deutsch graduated from the San Francisco Center for Psychoanalysis in Adult Psychoanalysis.
In addition to her many other career achievements, Dr Deutsch edited a book entitled Traumatic Ruptures: Abandonment and Betrayal in the Analytic Relation, New York, Routledge (2014), as well as multiple papers on professional identity, termination of treatment, and issues relating to therapist aging and death. She served as a visiting professor at the Kazakhstan National Psychoanalytic Institute in Almaty, Kazakhstan (2009). Dr. Deutsch is a member of numerous professional organizations including the American Psychoanalytic Association (APsaA); International Psychoanalytical Association (IPA); San Francisco Center for Psychoanalysis (SFCP); Northern California Society of Psychoanalytic Psychology (NCSPP); Psychoanalytic Institute of Northern California (PINC) and the International Association of Relational Psychoanalysis and Psychotherapy (IARPP).
Visit sigourneyaward.org for more information. Stay updated via social platforms for The Sigourney Award on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn @SigourneyAward, and Twitter @sigourney_the.
About The Sigourney Award
The Sigourney Trust, an independent nonprofit organization established by Mary Sigourney in 1989, annually bestows The Sigourney Award as international recognition and reward for outstanding work that employs psychoanalytic thinking and practice to benefit humankind. Ms. Sigourney was a psychotherapist, publisher, and community activist who had a passionate interest in psychoanalysis and understood its ability to benefit and extend human conversation across various disciplines. To date, 136 Award recipients from 22 countries represent her global vision. The ground-breaking work honored by The Sigourney Award has significantly contributed to human affairs on topics ranging from clinical psychoanalysis, neuroscience, feminism, and political oppression.
