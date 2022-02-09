JR Machine Expands Production and QA Capacity

New Facility to Feature Four DMG MORI 2500 Turning Centers and Cleanroom

JR Machine, a leading contract manufacturer of precision parts, announced it is expanding its operations with a second facility at its Shawano, WI headquarters. When construction is complete, JR Machine will have an additional 8,000 square feet of production capacity, more extensive quality assurance capabilities, and a dedicated cleanroom for passivating stainless steel. The company recently completed an expansion of its quality lab which tripled the size of its existing footprint. As part of the expansion, JR Machine will install four new DMG MORI 2500 turning centers and expects to hire approximately 10-12 new employees.

The expansion reaffirms JR Machine's commitment to automation and quality assurance, while reducing lead times for customers. The addition of the four new turning centers will increase JR Machine's capabilities to provide even greater value to customers by doubling the maximum length of its machined parts from 24 inches to 48 inches. The new facility will also house JR Machine's new cleanroom which features an ESMA automated ultrasonic cleaning and passivation system. Passivation is a finishing process that helps prevent rust on stainless steel and is often a requirement of the aerospace and defense, medical device and energy industries, among others.

Expanded Quality Lab Ensures Even Greater Accuracy for Complex Parts

The expansion of JR Machine's quality lab was driven by JR Machine's AS9100D certification, the international Quality Management System standard for the Aviation, Space and Defense (AS&D) industry. With 100% inspection required for many of these parts, the new lab expands JR Machine's CMM capacity and allows for better throughput. Tripling the size of the quality lab also allows it to serve as JR Machine's engineering hub and part marking and measuring center. It will also be the designated location for parts to rest after machining, allowing the materials to reach a consistent temperature before being measured.

"Our new facility and expanded quality lab support our focus on always seeking new and innovative ways to streamline the production of complex parts," stated Tim Tumanic, CEO of JR Machine. "They will also allow us to better serve current customers while providing the needed capacity to grow and diversify our customer base."

Through these expansions, JR Machine has demonstrated its commitment to streamlining the production of complex parts for OEMs. Dedicated to increasing uptime, enhancing part accuracy, and expanding service offerings, the upgrades allow JR Machine to provide the highest level of service to OEMs and tier one and two manufacturers across the nation. In addition to AS9100D, JR Machine is ISO9001:2015 and ITAR certified.

About JR Machine

JR Machine is a sophisticated contract manufacturer producing complex machined parts. Based in Shawano, Wisconsin, the company streamlines the process of procuring and producing complex machined parts for OEMs and tier one or tier two manufacturers through its collaborative approach and commitment to automation. The company's manufacturing services include a broad range of capabilities, including prototyping, engineering, CNC machining, multi-spindle machining, thread rolling, fabrication, assembly, and many value-added services. ISO certified since 2002, JR Machine provides turnkey manufacturing services, such as inventory management and packaging to some of the most recognizable names in energy, defense and aeronautics, fire suppression, medical technology, hydraulics, heavy equipment, and auto racing. Learn more at JR Machine Homepage.

