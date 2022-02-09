Laura Dro Designs Announces Premier Pillow Collection to Launch on Valentine's Day

Established fine artist to drop 14 original pillow styles on February 14th. A love letter reflecting her passion for bringing art to life, Laura Dro builds on her vibrant home goods Collection, with her premier pillow line and Spring Launch.

Laura Dro Designs is pleased to announce the Launch of its premier pillow line and is set to release 14 original designs on February 14th, 2022. Available for purchase online at http://www.lauradrodesigns.com, the SS2022 Collection is a love letter reflecting her passion for bringing fine art to life. Each style carefully created with Laura Dro's signature hand painted patterns and adorned with custom embroidery and beadwork will surely create comfort and joy heading into the Season of Love.

"Bringing my art into people's homes is an absolute dream," said Laura. "I'm so excited to see this luxurious, one-of-a-kind Collection in the hands of clients and customers we adore."

Landing partnerships with Nordstrom, HomeGoods, Staples and more since launching her business in 2010, the mother of two has been able to transform her artwork into products with a loyal following across the U.S. and beyond.

Laura also recently introduced wallpaper and tea towels comprised of her original hand-painted watercolor prints, embodying the organic feel of her artwork. The high-intensity hues in her florals, pineapples, landscapes and fabrics reflect her passion for creating and connecting.

"My fondest desire is for my artwork to lift people's spirits. When they look at the swirls of radiant color and bold animated brush strokes in my textiles and designs, I want them to feel exuberant," said Laura.

Inspired by her childhood in Northeast Florida, in a family of women with artistic talent spanning three generations, the countless hours spent soaking up the splendor of the coastal shores and sunset skies were her earliest communion with color and infuse her vibrant designs. Laura Dro Designs' motto, "Celebrate life. Live it in color" reflects just that. Laura Dro Designs Pillows range in size and price from $90 to $275 for fully masterfully embroidered creations. You can also give the gift of style to loved ones with a Laura Dro Gift Card, available on the website.

Laura Dro Designs, LLC was created in 2010 by business owner and designer Laura Dro. Laura's paintings and textile designs have flourished in the marketplace, securing collaborations with Nordstrom, HomeGoods, Land of Nod, Staples, Society Social, Fifth & Castle, among others. The business caters to both interior designers and loyal consumers and ships free in the U.S. and to Canada. Laura majored in Fine Arts and Education with a concentration in Painting at the University of Florida and resides in Indianapolis. For more information, visit http://www.lauradrodesigns.com



