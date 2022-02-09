Stephan M. Liozu, Ph.D. Joins Monetize360 as Strategic Advisor

Monetize360, the financial technology company simplifying pricing, billing and financial analysis via no-code platforms, announced today that Stephan M. Liozu, Ph.D., has joined the company as a strategic advisor.

Monetize360, the financial technology company simplifying pricing, billing and financial analysis via no-code platforms, announced today that Stephan M. Liozu, Ph.D., has joined the company as a strategic advisor. Liozu, a widely-regarded expert in value-based and usage-based pricing will provide strategic counsel and industry expertise to help inform Monetize360's go-to-market efforts. Liozu will also be a content contributor for Monetize360's digital channels.

"My entire professional career has been about disruption, and Monetize360 has the potential to completely disrupt the pricing and monetization market. It is the right company, at the right time, with the right technology. Of course, I am thrilled to come on as an advisor, working alongside the leadership team to help cement Monetize360's role as the most future-forward company in the space."

Liozu is the Founder of Value Innoruption Advisors (http://www.valueinnoruption.com), a consulting boutique specializing in industrial, digital, and value-based pricing. He has edited and authored 12 books on value and pricing management. Additionally, he is an Adjunct Professor & Research Fellow at the Case Western Research University Weatherhead School of Management. Liozu holds a Ph.D. in Management from Case Western Reserve University (2013), an MS in Innovation Management from Toulouse School of Management (2005), and an MBA in Marketing from Cleveland States University (1991).

"The future favors the bold. We're not content to be one player amid a field of many. Instead, we're aiming to be the usage-based pricing and monetization market's frontrunner. Stephan's vision, discipline and deep industry knowledge will be an incredible asset to us as we move forward," said Jayaram Bhat, CEO of Monetize360.

About Monetize360: We're proud to be the financial technology company bringing the best-in-class, no-code pricing and financial analytics solutions to market. Our customers can automate routine financial processes and quickly monetize their products and services, in even the most complex scenarios. No pricey custom development, no arduous onboarding required.

