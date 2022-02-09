Dream Finders Homes Expands Presence in Northern Virginia

National Home Builder Opens Three New Communities, Secures Homesites in Three Others

National home builder Dream Finders Homes is expanding its presence in Northern Virginia, opening three new communities and securing homesites in three others.

"While Dream Finders Homes may still be a relatively new name here, we entered the Northern Virginia market with a strong commitment to establishing our footprint here," says Jon Adler, Division President at Dream Finders Homes.

"Over the past year, we have done exactly that, assembling a strong local team which has extensive experience and deep industry connections, and partnering with local land sellers, developers, and trade partners, all of whom have strong reputations," Adler continues.

The three new communities Dream Finders Homes is opening in Northern Virginia are:



East Quarter, located on Edwards Ferry Road across from the Battlefield Center and adjacent to Costco in Leesburg. East Quarter will feature 64 24-foot-wide, innovative townhome plans that will reflect the style of Leesburg.

Jefferson Square, nestled in the historic heart of the city of Manassas. Located within walking distance to the MARC train and Main Street in Old Town, Jefferson Square will feature 85 townhomes and 14 single family detached homes, all of which will include modern interior finishes in a historic setting.

Whitson Woods, located in the heart of Stafford, less than two miles from I-95. Featuring 55 22-foot-wide, front-load townhomes, Whitson Woods offers easy access to numerous shops and restaurants.

Construction on all three new home communities began in November 2021.

Dream Finders Homes has also secured homesites in three other Northern Virginia communities:



The residential portion of Potomac Station Marketplace, a new mixed-use community located at the intersection of Ft. Evans Road and Battlefield Parkway in Leesburg. Home construction on the community, which will consist of 61 town homes and 42 two-over-two condominiums, is expected to begin in early 2022.

Waxpool Crossing, located at the intersection of Ashburn Village Boulevard and Waxpool Road in Ashburn. Dream Finders will be building 200 stacked, multifamily units, consisting of both two-over-two and back-to-back units. Land development at Waxpool Crossing began in November 2021, with house construction anticipated to begin in spring 2022.

Fairfax Landing (formerly known as the Thompson Property), located immediately off Route 29 and minutes from all major commuter routes in Fairfax. Fairfax Landing will feature 28 single-family detached homes. Construction is expected to begin in spring 2022.

"Dream Finders Homes keeps the all-embracing, multifaceted essence of Northern Virginia in mind when selecting areas in which to build and designing new, innovative floorplans," Adler explains. "From traditional single-family homes tucked behind tree-lined streets to grand urban townhomes in the heart of downtown, we aim to build homes based on the way we live today."

Adler notes that the transient nature of the Northern Virginia marketplace, coupled with the anchor presence of the federal government and its ability to attract numerous Fortune 100 companies and job centers around the Beltway, makes it "one of the most highly sought after housing markets in the country, representing some of the highest incomes and school rankings in the country."

A national home builder headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, Dream Finders Homes is committed to helping buyers have a unique experience by personalizing each home to fit their lifestyle, while also offering quality and affordability. The company's vision is that owning your own dream home should always be within reach.

Dream Finders Homes now builds in more than 150 communities across eight states: Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

For more information about Dream Finders Homes in the Washington, DC area, visit https://www.dreamfindershomes.com/ or Dream Finders Homes Division Office, located at 4506 Daly Drive, Suite 300, Chantilly, VA, 888-214-1164.

