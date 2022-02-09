Grin Oral Care has entered the United States oral care market by storm. Grin Oral Care lives by the mantra...Earth Lovin'! "We know that we can't save the world alone, but we are working hard to develop oral care products that are simply better for the environment and for the people who use them."
SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) February 09, 2022
Grin Oral Care has entered the United States oral care market by storm. Grin Oral Care's products can be found in more than 25 retailers in the United States and in more than 5 countries around the globe.
According to Grin Oral Care's management, Grin Oral Care lives by the mantra... Earth Lovin'! "We know that we can't save the world alone, but we are working hard to develop oral care products that are simply better for the environment and for the people who use them". Grin Oral Care has designed and developed a range of "clinically better", innovative, patented and patent pending products to meet consumer's needs. Grin Oral Care is a total oral care solutions company with more than 20 different product offerings.
Grin Oral Care's goal is to simplify the shopping experience with bold, easy to understand contemporary packaging that appeals to everyone and to disrupt an otherwise sleepy oral care category. Grin Oral Care is looking forward in 2022 to expanding its distribution in more U.S. retailers, launching its dental professional program and growing its global foot print.
Grin Oral Care's focus on "clinically better and simply better for you" products will continue to drive the brand now and into the future. Look out for Grin Oral Care products and follow @GrinOralCare on Instagram and Facebook. See the line at http://www.grinoralcare.com.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/grin_oral_care_new_contemporary_oral_care_brand_introduces_excitement_and_earth_lovin_to_a_sleepy_segment/prweb18484157.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.