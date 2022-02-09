Grin Oral Care - New, contemporary oral care brand introduces excitement and Earth Lovin' to a sleepy segment!

Grin Oral Care has entered the United States oral care market by storm. Grin Oral Care lives by the mantra...Earth Lovin'! "We know that we can't save the world alone, but we are working hard to develop oral care products that are simply better for the environment and for the people who use them."

According to Grin Oral Care's management, Grin Oral Care lives by the mantra... Earth Lovin'! "We know that we can't save the world alone, but we are working hard to develop oral care products that are simply better for the environment and for the people who use them". Grin Oral Care has designed and developed a range of "clinically better", innovative, patented and patent pending products to meet consumer's needs. Grin Oral Care is a total oral care solutions company with more than 20 different product offerings.

Grin Oral Care's goal is to simplify the shopping experience with bold, easy to understand contemporary packaging that appeals to everyone and to disrupt an otherwise sleepy oral care category. Grin Oral Care is looking forward in 2022 to expanding its distribution in more U.S. retailers, launching its dental professional program and growing its global foot print.

Grin Oral Care's focus on "clinically better and simply better for you" products will continue to drive the brand now and into the future. Look out for Grin Oral Care products and follow @GrinOralCare on Instagram and Facebook. See the line at http://www.grinoralcare.com.

