Honor Technology Provides Insights into the Future of Caring for Aging Adults

At Home Care 100 Leadership Conference, CEO Seth Sternberg reveals some of the detail behind Honor's care platform that's expanding the world's capacity to care

Emerging technology will shape the future of home care by creating better jobs for Care Professionals and better care for the fast-growing population of aging adults, noted Seth Sternberg, co-founder and CEO of Honor Technology Inc. Last year, Honor acquired Home Instead, the world's largest home care franchise network. And this week Sternberg provided his vision for the future of care for older adults to industry leaders in a presentation at the Home Care 100 Leadership Conference in Scottsdale, AZ.

Sternberg's vision for home care focuses on bringing three critical pieces together—local leadership, centralized operations, and a technology layer—which together form Honor's Care Platform. The combination is the home care industry's only machine learning-driven platform empowering local owners and Care Professionals to deliver more personalized care to older adults.

"Machine learning enables us to truly put Care Professionals first by identifying their preferences and client needs. Then we give Care Pros agency to choose their clients based on length of placement or specific client care needs," said Sternberg. "We also have the ability to provide Care Pros real-time feedback on their performance, giving them a clear path to succeed which in turn enhances their work experience and increases job satisfaction."

During his remarks, Sternberg highlighted other elements that are vital for a home care company to succeed, including local leadership and centralized operations.

"Local ownership provides us with boots-on-the-ground intelligence and enables our franchise owners to provide a personal connection to clients and their families," said Sternberg. "Business tasks that are redundant and often repeated hundreds of times within a market, like recruiting Care Pros, scheduling, billing and payroll, are now being centralized for greater efficiencies. This enables our local leaders to focus on providing a superior care experience to clients and their families," he added.

ABOUT HONOR

Honor Technology, Inc. is expanding the world's capacity to care. Founded in 2014, Honor is the world's largest home care network with the most advanced care platform revolutionizing how society cares for older adults, their families, and Care Professionals. Honor acquired Home Instead in 2021, and the combined company will support the work of more than 100,000 Care Professionals across 13 countries and meet the growing needs of millions of older adults and their families worldwide. For more information, visit joinhonor.com and HomeInstead.com.

