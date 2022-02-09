Zerv Lands Four Protech Heavy Hitters to Build out Leadership Team

Nashville-based Startup Recruits Industry Veterans from JLL, Corrigo and ThoughtWire

Zerv Access Solutions, a Nashville-based startup that is making waves globally in the commercial, multifamily, parking and logistics industries with its mobile access and data solution, has brought on four standouts in the real estate technology space to join its leadership team.

Dmytro Kryvko, Mike Hilberman, Charlie McCann and Kyle Tooke have assumed roles as Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, Chief Financial Officer, Director of Strategy and Development, and Vice President of Sales at Zerv, respectively– each bringing a wealth of experience to the fast-growing startup which increased its headcount by more than 300% in 2021.

"It is incredibly humbling and exciting to have recruited such intelligent and experienced individuals," Cody Horchak, Zerv Founder and CEO, said. "Their belief in Zerv and passion for excellence inspires me daily, and we have already greatly benefited from having each of them on our team."

Kryvko, former Head of Engineering at Jones Lange LaSalle, Inc. Technologies (JLLT), oversees the development and refinement of new and existing software and the implementation of new product features and releases for Zerv. While at JLLT, he led a global team of more than 140 engineers for JLL and SaaS products like Corrigo CMMS Platform, ProFound Marketplace and JLL Marketplace.

Kryvko holds deep experience in technical software development and testing, implementing testing automation principles that increased delivery speed by 20x while at JLLT. His previous experience also includes engineering and development roles with Corrigo, a JLL company, and Celenia Software (since acquired by Microsoft.)

Hilberman, CFO and interim COO for Zerv, was previously with JLLT as Vice President, Head of Revenue Finance, where he led a global finance team for a portfolio of technology companies having over $150 million in revenue and over 1,000 head count for a variety of business services, including SaaS, marketplaces, and technology consulting services, all with a prop-tech focus.

He has served as a full-service consulting CFO for dozens of start-ups including HelloSign, MobiledgeX and Corrigo, overseeing the delivery of financial statements, fundraising, revenue growth, contract negotiation, budgeting and forecasting, cash management and compliance. As a management consultant, he has participated in more than 20 CEO and C-level engagements for Fortune 500 companies, including Apple, Bechtel, Caltex, Chevron, Chase Manhattan, Cisco, First Nationwide, Fox, FMC, and Mobil Oil.

McCann, who joined Zerv from JLL's product, strategy and technology groups, runs point on key customer and partner relationships and develops and oversees strategic business and growth initiatives for Zerv. In addition to JLL, his background includes strategy, finance and operations leadership roles with SnappyGifts, JPMorgan, PwC Consulting, Deloitte Consulting and Gartner.

An experienced sales leader, Tooke will drive Zerv's commercial sales initiatives and recruit, develop and train a robust sales team as the company continues to expand. Formerly Vice President of Sales at ThoughtWire, Corp., Kyle led the go-to-market strategy for their smart building practice globally. Tooke brings a wealth of knowledge and experience around sales leadership, channel strategy, executing go-to-market, and industry thought leadership. Prior to ThoughtWire, he has been a top revenue producer at numerous SaaS companies, supporting various industries including real estate, insurance, casino gaming, and custom development.

In addition to Kryvko, Hilberman, McCann, Tooke and Horchak, Zerv's leadership team also includes James Garcia, Vice President of Operations; Frank Annerino, Vice President of Hardware Engineering; Sarah Bowling, Vice President of Channel Partnerships; and Molly Conger, Senior Director of Human Resources. The company currently has 16 full-time employees and 22 part-time contractors.

Founded in 2018 by Horchak, Zerv is a "one-to-many" solution that enables mobile access on top of any system in the built infrastructure. Its patented Zerver B device allows legacy call boxes and intercoms, elevators, turnstiles, card readers and more to communicate with a user's mobile device for a seamless, secure and insightful experience. Additionally, Zerv produces insightful and actionable data to help building owners and operators make informed decisions that contribute to sustainability and efficiency. The company recently closed a $15M round of Series A funding led by New-York based GreenPoint Partners, with follow on investment from Sydney-based Taronga Ventures. Learn more at http://www.zervaccess.com.

