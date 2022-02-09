The Good Label Partners With Side To Stand Apart in the Crowded Houston Market

The Good Label today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses.

The Good Label today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The affiliation will ensure that The Good Label, a growing firm set on providing memorable customer service, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.

The Good Label is led by award-winning agents Chase Smith and Skyler Tran, two former corporate professionals who entered the real estate industry with strong organizational and negotiation skills that have served clients well. Both founders maintain top-producer status and hold an impressive number of certifications, including Accredited Luxury Home Specialist, New Home Construction, At Home with Diversity®, Certified Home Marketing designation, and Texas Residential Leasing Specialist credentials. Together, they've sold hundreds of homes and achieved more than $250 million in career sales. Leading with a client-first mindset, they hold themselves — and their team — to a higher standard.

"Our mutual love of Houston has provided an excellent springboard for our success in real estate and our respect as business partners," said Smith. "We lead The Good Label — and the industry — with bespoke services and innovative techniques that support all clients."

The Good Label serves clients of all backgrounds throughout the Houston area. Regardless of a client's budget, The Good Label guarantees a timeless experience with stellar support and delivers extensive network connections in the home remodeling and renovation sectors. It's the first company in Houston that can help clients buy and sell NFT properties, and as a Crypto Certified firm, its trained agents can facilitate crypto-to-crypto and crypto-to-cash real estate transactions.

Partnering with Side will ensure The Good Label remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting The Good Label with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, The Good Label will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.

"It's no secret that the Houston real estate market is incredibly competitive these days," Tran said. "By partnering with Side, we'll be able to take advantage of new opportunities and widen our reach. This includes utilizing Side's extensive marketing, administrative, and legal support to optimize the results of every transaction."

About The Good Label

The Good Label holds itself to a higher standard and emphasizes integrity and client satisfaction at every turn. Its dynamic team is dedicated to providing a timeless experience to clients purchasing, selling, investing, and leasing in the Houston metro area. With innovative marketing strategies and an inviting yet straightforward approach, its high-quality professionals are equipped to manage even the most complex transactions. For more information, please visit http://www.thegoodlabelre.com.

About Side

Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/the_good_label_partners_with_side_to_stand_apart_in_the_crowded_houston_market/prweb18484200.htm