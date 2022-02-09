Cheba Hut to Open Third New Mexico Location with Uptown Albuquerque Shop Debuting February 21st

Cheba Hut, the marijuana-inspired sandwich franchise, will open its newest location in uptown Albuquerque at 6902 Menaul Blvd on Monday, February 21st. The "toasted" sub shop offers over 30 signature sub sandwiches, as well as a variety of Rice Krispy treats, salads and munchies in addition to a full service bar. The cocktail menu will feature signature Cheba Hut drinks like the Dirty Hippie, Hot Box and Cheba Rita while the beer will feature a mix of national and local favorites from Marble Brewery, Santa Fe Brewing, and La Cumbre Beer, among others.

Local owner, Albuquerque native, and 29-year old multi-unit Cheba Hut owner Isaac Montoya is no stranger to the vibed-out "toasted" sub shop concept. While attending the University of New Mexico, Montoya started working at a shop near campus when he was 20. Instantly, Montoya fell in love with the communal spirit of Cheba Hut and quickly became a star, rising through the ranks as an employee. Then, after working his way to become a general manager at the age of 22, the Entrepreneurial Studies student was offered the opportunity to buy in as a partner. Now, Montoya is bringing the chill and welcoming vibes of the brand to the Uptown neighborhood of Albuquerque in February.

"The Uptown area is a very vibrant neighborhood and the perfect locale for a Cheba Hut shop," said Montoya. "There's nothing like Cheba in the area and I'm excited to keep spreading the brand's vibes in a new area of my hometown."

"We are thrilled to expand the brand's presence in New Mexico with the opening of this shop in uptown Albuquerque," said Seth Larsen, Chief Relationship Officer at Cheba Hut. "Isaac has been a star with the brand for a while and we are excited to watch him grow with his newest location."

Cheba Hut has been escaping the established and getting "toasted" since its founding in 1998. The brand has broken the mold of mundane fast-casual concepts and set itself apart by becoming the first marijuana-themed sandwich "joint" (pun intended). Cheba Hut is dedicated to combining locally sourced ingredients with a chill, eclectic environment where genuine food is served by genuine people.

"I was hooked on Cheba Hut the second I started working there in college," said Montoya. "From the unique atmosphere to the people and the food we were serving, everything about them is just so genuine. People actually give a d*mn about what they're about doing and that's what makes Cheba Hut so magnetic. We allow people to be themselves and the counterculture draws in the people and fans — and of course, the food is bar none and we have the best d*mn product out there!"

For more information about Cheba Hut of Uptown Albuquerque, visit the restaurant's official website, https://chebahut.com/locations/albuquerque-uptown/ or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT CHEBA HUT:

