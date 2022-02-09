AHN Partners with Local Restaurants, Bars, Salons and Barbershops to hold Community-Based COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics, Open to All

Allegheny Health Network (AHN), as part of its commitment to ensuring all communities have equal access to the COVID-19 vaccine, and in partnership with the TRAC Services for Families, is launching "Power Hour and Cut to the Chase" - a series of community-based clinics set in hair salons, bars, restaurants and other community gathering places where vaccines, including booster shots, will be available to anyone attending.

The "Power Hour and Cut to the Chase" vaccination campaign, staffed by AHN clinicians, launches Thursday, Feb. 10 from noon to 3 p.m. at Elevationz hair salon on Second Avenue in Hazelwood, followed by Friday, Feb. 11 from 4-8 p.m. at Young Bros. bar on Pittsburgh's North Side; and Saturday, Feb. 12 from 2- 4 p.m. at Vickey's Soul Grill, 655 Rodi Rd. in Penn Hills. Incentives, including gift cards, will be offered, to anyone getting a vaccine.

"The recent surge in Omicron cases has shown us that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over and vaccination remains the single most important weapon we have against this dangerous virus," said Margaret Larkins-Pettigrew, MD, Med, MPPM, FACOG, Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for AHN/Highmark Health. "We know that many people face barriers to vaccination such as a lack of transportation or access to accurate information about the vaccine.

"That's why we're ‘thinking outside the box' and bringing the vaccine into local communities, in convenient locations hosted by trusted local business leaders," Dr. Larkins-Pettigrew said. "We hope that residents of these communities take advantage of our clinics, which are open to anyone. If you want a vaccine or a booster, you are welcome. Insurance is not required, and you do not need to be an AHN patient."

Additional dates and times set for "Power Hour and Cut to the Chase" vaccine clinics include:

Feb. 16, 1-3 p.m, TrZade, 113 Brownsville Road, Mount Oliver

Feb. 17, 5-7 p.m., Stanley's Lounge, 7403 Frankstown Ave., Homewood

Feb. 18, noon-3 p.m., B-Sharp, 10720 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills

Feb. 20, 2-4 p.m. Carmi Restaurant, 1825 E. Carson St., South Side

Feb. 21, 1-3 p.m., Club Mansion, 7232 Kelly St., Homewood

Feb. 25, 4-6 p.m., Lounge 7101, 7101 Frankstown Ave., Homewood

Feb. 26, 1-3 p.m., VIP Styles, 413, Smithfield St., downtown Pittsburgh

Feb. 27, 1-4 p.m., Dreamz, 216 E. 7th Ave., Homestead

Feb. 28, 1-4 p.m., TBJ's Soul Food, 313 Franklin Ave., Aliquippa

March 4, noon-2 p.m., Dave's Barber Shop, 1811 Brighton Place, North Side

March 5, PURO Cigar Lounge, 508 Grant Ave., Duquesne

March 6, 1-3 p.m., Brother's Keeper, 613 E. Ohio St., North Side

Announcements of additional clinics are expected to be made in the coming weeks.

About the Allegheny Health Network:

Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org) is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The Network is composed of 12 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, an employed physician organization, home and community-based health services, a research institute, and a group purchasing organization. The Network provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, trauma care, cardiovascular disease, organ transplantation, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women's health, diabetes, autoimmune disease and more. AHN employs approximately 21,000 people, has more than 2,500 physicians on its medical staff and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine, Temple University School of Medicine, and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

About TRAC Services for Families

TRAC Services for Families is a non-profit agency providing foster care, adoption and outpatient mental health services to children and adults. TRAC has a strong commitment to "moving the needle" on increasing vaccinations particularly in communities of color.

