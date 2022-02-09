Vinitaly International Academy continues Scholarship for Diversity and Inclusion for New York course

In August 2021 Vinitaly International Academy initiated a Scholarship for Diversity and Inclusion for its premier Italian Wine Ambassador course. In March 2022, the Scholarship Program continues with the course to be held at the International Wine Center in New York City.

Stevie Kim, Managing Director of Vinitaly International and the founder of Vinitaly International Academy, has always been an advocate for DEI in the wine industry. As she explained, "underrepresented groups have not received appropriate support and attention during the development of the VIA program and we continue to look to make up for lost time by offering a tuition waving program." Students may apply immediately for the VIA Course running in New York on March 4-6, 2022.

The course is the most rigorous certification course available in the study of Italian wine, with a pass rate of 26%. Of 1000 candidates, 262 have become Italian Wine Ambassadors. Currently, there are 93 Italian Wine Ambassadors in the USA and 20 in Canada. VIA is a content-rich, in-depth study of all aspects of Italian wine, including history, geology, terroir, native grapes, and geographic denominations. Books written specifically for the course include Italian Wine Unplugged, Sangiovese, Lambrusco and Other Wine Stories, The Jumbo Shrimp Guide to Italian Wine and The Jumbo Shrimp Guide to International Grape Varieties, proving the commitment of VIA to providing the most in-depth and rigorous course of Italian wine study. The exam is demanding and encompasses a blind tasting element, short answer, and multiple-choice questions covering all 20 regions of Italy.

This edition of the VIA course will be taught in a hybrid format divided into two sections, the first of which involves access to a student-only, home learning platform with instructional videos created by VIA Faculty Henry Davar IWE and Sarah Heller MW. The second section, in person at International Wine Center in New York City, is firmly focused on the tasting aspect of the course and masterclasses covering particular soils, climates, grapes, regions, and denominations. All elements of the course are carefully curated by the VIA Faculty team, assisted by scientific advisor Professor Attilio Scienza. Students who take the VIA course come from every aspect of the wine sector, including educators, journalists, importers, hospitality, retailers, and beyond. Davar summed up the experience, "at VIA we expand on the bird's eye view not only by appreciating Italy for the breadth of its geography and wealth of native grapes, but for the wealth of its history."

Stevie Kim invites students to apply for the new Scholarship for Diversity and Inclusion with her signature call to action, "spread the gospel of Italian wine," with the VIA program truly providing an incomparable path to Italian wine knowledge for everyone who seeks to learn more.

APPLY NOW, APPLICATIONS CLOSE FEBRUARY 15

For more information, please visit our website at https://vinitalyinternational.com/vinitaly-international-academy/

To Apply: https://eventi.vinitalytour.com/en/sign-up-via/

About: Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) aims to be the gold standard of Italian wine education. It offers a complete educational path with standardized courses that will teach professionals and educators to master the diversity of Italian wine in a rigorous, organized manner. VIA's main objective is to foster a global network of highly qualified professionals such as Italian Wine Ambassadors and Italian Wine Experts: in turn, they will support and promote Italian wine throughout the world. VIA was founded by Stevie Kim, Managing Director of Vinitaly International. The new VIA ecosystem avails of the guidance of Italian trade associations Federdoc, Federvini, Vignaioli Indipendenti FIVI, and Unione Italiana Vini as members of the Institutional Advisory Board. Italian vine genetics scholar, Prof. Attilio Scienza, oversees VIA's scientific and educational direction as the Chief Scientist. VIA Faculty Sarah Heller MW and Henry Davar teach the flagship Italian Wine Ambassador course. To date there are 262 Certified Italian Wine Ambassadors and 15 Italian Wine Experts.

