Attorney Corey Eschweiler has been given the high distinction of being named a 2022 Litigator of the Year by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers. Less than .03% of all lawyers will be selected to become a member of the American Institute of Trial Lawyers.

These attorneys are chosen for exemplifying the very best qualities and qualifications of a legal professional by meeting stringent qualifications, as well as helping to promote the ethical and elite practice of law.

The American Institute of Trial Lawyers is an invitation-only professional organization composed of premier trial attorneys from each state. Selection is based on a thorough multi-phase process which includes peer nominations and third-party research. Each member must be in good standing with their local compliance organization.

Corey Eschweiler's experience includes, but is not exclusive of, the following legal service areas: personal injury law and commercial litigation.

"I am honored to be selected and recognized as a 2022 Litigator of the Year by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers." –Corey Eschweiler, Esq.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/attorney_corey_eschweiler_selected_2022_litigator_of_the_year_by_american_institute_of_trial_lawyers/prweb18484289.htm