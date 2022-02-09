Attorney Corey Eschweiler Selected 2022 Litigator of the Year by American Institute of Trial Lawyers

Attorney Corey Eschweiler, co-founder of ER Injury Attorneys, has been given the high distinction of being named a 2022 Litigator of the Year by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers.
LAS VEGAS (PRWEB) February 09, 2022
Attorney Corey Eschweiler has been given the high distinction of being named a 2022 Litigator of the Year by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers. Less than .03% of all lawyers will be selected to become a member of the American Institute of Trial Lawyers.
These attorneys are chosen for exemplifying the very best qualities and qualifications of a legal professional by meeting stringent qualifications, as well as helping to promote the ethical and elite practice of law.
The American Institute of Trial Lawyers is an invitation-only professional organization composed of premier trial attorneys from each state. Selection is based on a thorough multi-phase process which includes peer nominations and third-party research. Each member must be in good standing with their local compliance organization.
Corey Eschweiler's experience includes, but is not exclusive of, the following legal service areas: personal injury law and commercial litigation.
"I am honored to be selected and recognized as a 2022 Litigator of the Year by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers." –Corey Eschweiler, Esq.
To find out more about attorney Corey Eschweiler's many professional achievements and philanthropic contributions, visit ERInjuryAttorneys.com.
MORE ABOUT ER INJURY ATTORNEYS
Helping southern Nevada injury victims put their lives back on track after an accident is a top priority of the legal team at ER Injury Attorneys. In fact, their award-winning lawyers have built a reputation for providing the highest level of service by taking the time to listen, learn, and evaluate the needs of those who contact their law firm. This attention to detail not only promotes a positive and open collaboration, but also a higher success rate in terms of negotiating the best possible results. For more information about ER Injury Attorneys and their dedication to serve and assist local community members, please visit ERInjuryAttorneys.com or call 702-878-7878.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/attorney_corey_eschweiler_selected_2022_litigator_of_the_year_by_american_institute_of_trial_lawyers/prweb18484289.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.