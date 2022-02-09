The Most Important Things Drivers Should Know About Gap Insurance

Compare-autoinsurance.org (https://compare-autoinsurance.org/) announces a new blog post, "Why Is Gap Insurance Important and What Drivers Should Know About It?"
LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) February 09, 2022
Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that presents the most important things policyholders should know about gap insurance.
For more info and free car insurance quotes online, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/why-is-gap-insurance-important-and-what-drivers-should-know-about-it/
The value of a vehicle starts depreciating immediately as drivers drive them off the lot, especially for newer cars. Usually, cars will lose 20% of their value within the first year of leasing. If a driver gets involved in an accident and totals his car, a standard insurance policy will only cover the current market value of the car and not the full amount the driver owes on the loan. To protect themselves from a loss, drivers of new cars can get guaranteed auto protection (GAP) insurance. Gap insurance pays the difference
between the totaled vehicle's value and how much the policyholder owes on it, Drivers that owe more money on their current vehicles than their current market price should consider getting gap insurance.
Before getting gap insurance, drivers should consider the following:
- What does it cover? Gap insurance is usually available to cars that are less than 5 years old, and it helps to pay the difference between the depreciated value of the policyholder's vehicle and what he still owes on the car. Gap insurance covers the totaled car when it's no longer usable. If the policyholder gets involved in an accident, and the financed car is damaged beyond repair, gap insurance will cover the cost of what the policyholder owes. Gap insurance will also cover the cost of the vehicles if it's stolen. Gap insurance can only be used if the car can't be fixed. Also, gap insurance only covers expenses related to the vehicle. Furthermore, gap insurance won't cover the comprehensive or collision deductible.
- Is gap insurance worth it? Only drivers who are financing their vehicles are eligible for this option. Gap insurance is an option that should be considered by drivers who owe more on their car than its current market value. Drivers can find out how much their cars are worth by visiting sites like Kelly Blue Book or by visiting a local appraiser. Also, drivers will need gap insurance if they are found in several situations. First, the financing company may require gap insurance to protect themselves from financial loss. In case of a long lease or a smaller down payment, the vehicle may depreciate faster than the driver can pay his loan. Also, luxury and high-end vehicles depreciate faster than the average cars, so the loan amount will probably be greater than the car's value. Furthermore, cars depreciate faster if they have a lot of mileage.
- From where to get gap insurance. The dealership or finance company may offer gap insurance on their vehicles. However, it's probably cheaper to get gap insurance from a car insurance provider.
For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/
Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/the_most_important_things_drivers_should_know_about_gap_insurance/prweb18488045.htm
