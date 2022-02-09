The Most Important Things Drivers Should Know About Gap Insurance

Compare-autoinsurance.org (https://compare-autoinsurance.org/) announces a new blog post, "Why Is Gap Insurance Important and What Drivers Should Know About It?"

Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that presents the most important things policyholders should know about gap insurance.

For more info and free car insurance quotes online, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/why-is-gap-insurance-important-and-what-drivers-should-know-about-it/

The value of a vehicle starts depreciating immediately as drivers drive them off the lot, especially for newer cars. Usually, cars will lose 20% of their value within the first year of leasing. If a driver gets involved in an accident and totals his car, a standard insurance policy will only cover the current market value of the car and not the full amount the driver owes on the loan. To protect themselves from a loss, drivers of new cars can get guaranteed auto protection (GAP) insurance. Gap insurance pays the difference

between the totaled vehicle's value and how much the policyholder owes on it, Drivers that owe more money on their current vehicles than their current market price should consider getting gap insurance.

Before getting gap insurance, drivers should consider the following:

