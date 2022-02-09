Michael Hinton Elected to Lead MIAMI Commercial Realtors

The MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) elected Michael Hinton, CCIM, C2EX as its 2022 commercial president. He and the 2022 MIAMI leadership boards were installed Jan. 28 at MIAMI's Inaugural & Awards Celebration at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

"I'm extremely excited to be the 2022 MIAMI Commercial Board President," Hinton said. "The board and I look forward to collaborating on the educational, tech, and networking opportunities for our Commercial members across South Florida this year."

MIAMI Commercial leaders impact key policy decisions and important issues affecting the South Florida commercial industry, analyze information, are actively and visibly involved in events and programming, and promote Miami and South Florida commercial and investment real estate worldwide. MIAMI represents 53,000 residential, commercial, and international real estate professionals.

Hinton is a seasoned real estate advisor with over 20 years of experience in Commercial Real Estate in the South Florida Market. As Senior Associate Investment Sales at APEX Capital Realty, Hinton ensures clients receive proper guidance and make well-informed decisions through the acquisition and disposition of their real estate investment.

Prior to joining APEX, Hinton served as the Director of Commercial Real Estate at Weichert Realtors Best Beach Realtors where he created and led a team of ten commercial agents over four years. Hinton started his real estate career at Corporate Realty Solutions in 1999 followed by five years at CBRE on a large national bank account portfolio over three states and 150 locations.

Hinton achieved his CCIM designation in April 2018 and has been involved with the Institute's Leadership across the local, Chapter and National levels. Hinton served on the Board of Directors, as Vice Chair at Urban Promise Miami, a local organization for youth empowerment in the East Little Havana neighborhood of Miami.

Hinton's accomplishments include Champion of Promise Award – Weichert Realtors 2017; Commercial Realtors Champion of the Year – Miami Realtors 2018; Leadership Award – Apex Capital Realty 2019; Urban Promise Legacy Award – Urban Promise 2021; and Above & Beyond Award – CCIM Miami-Dade/Monroe District 2022.

Announcing the 2022 MIAMI Commercial Board

Joining Hinton are: MIAMI Commercial President-Elect Jennifer Forbes, C2EX of Commercial TeamMates, Inc.; 2021 MIAMI Commercial President Stephen R. Rigl, MBA, SIOR, CCIM of Binswanger-Gateway Partnership; Governor Lenys Camacho of Upper Real Estate Management; Governor Richard Candia, e-PRO® of Douglas Elliman Real Estate; Governor Peter M. Catania III of PMC Prime Properties, Inc.; Governor Denise Chamber of The Keyes Company; Governor Craig Emmanuel, ABR, AHWD, CIPS, CPRES, e-PRO®, GREEN, MRP, PSA, RENE, SFR, SRES, SRS of Commercial Realty Advisors & Investment Group, LLC; Governor Jose A. Garcia, AHWD, CeEX, e-PRO®, GREEN, MRP, RSPS of Keller Williams Capital Realty; Governor David Gonzalez of The Keyes Company; Governor Thomas Havron of Newmark Knight Frank; Governor Joshua Kohn, C2EX of Kohn Commercial Real Estate; Governor Kevin A. Krueger of Rise Realty; Governor Jamie Rose Maniscalco, MA of APEX Capital Realty; Governor Tamika Moses, MSIRE of Robin Bird Realty, Inc.; Jorge Napoles, CCIM of Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates of Napoles Real Estate Services; Governor Lorenzo Perez Jr., CCIM, CIPS, MSIRE of Premier International Properties; Governor Maria Carolina Salinas of Gold Property Invest; Director Jose Maria Serrano, AHWD, C2EX, CCIM of New Miami Realty Corp.; Governor Danny Zelonker, CCIM, SIOR, e-PRO®, TRC of Z Miami Commercial RE Inc.

Paul Cauchi serves as Chief of Commercial for the MIAMI Association of Realtors. Teresa King Kinney, CAE, CIPS, GRI, RCE, TRC serves as the CEO for the MIAMI Association of Realtors.

About MIAMI Commercial

MIAMI Commercial seeks to serve South Florida commercial members and to shape and unify the commercial real estate brokerage and service industry. The largest commercial Realtor association in Florida, MIAMI Commercial has nearly 3,000 members in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Martin counties. MIAMI Commercial provides member services, including a legislative voice, education, a Code of Ethics, and networking opportunities that enhance the commercial Realtor's knowledge base and ability to service their clients. MIAMI Commercial also organizes several events each year, such as its annual Outlook conference, one of the largest commercial events in South Florida.

About the MIAMI Association of Realtors

The MIAMI Association of Realtors was chartered by the National Association of Realtors in 1920 and is celebrating 102 years of service to Realtors, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Comprised of six organizations, the Residential Association, the Realtors Commercial Alliance, the Broward-MIAMI Association of Realtors, the Jupiter Tequesta Hobe Sound (JTHS-MIAMI) Council, the Young Professionals Network (YPN) Council and the award-winning International Council, it represents 53,000 total real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local Realtor association in the U.S. and has official partnerships with 225 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI's official website is http://www.MiamiRealtors.com

