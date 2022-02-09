Planet DDS Announces Strong Company Momentum and Increased Cloud Adoption Heading Into 2022

Planet DDS, the leading provider of cloud-enabled software solutions for dental practices in North America, announced strong company growth in 2021 driven by the continuing demand for practices to modernize operations, reduce costs, and improve patient care. The company added over 1,500 dental practice locations onto its platform in 2021 representing a 28% increase in new providers and a 65% increase in users. In addition, Planet DDS completed the acquisition of Legwork a leading patient relationship management solution.
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (PRWEB) February 09, 2022
Planet DDS, the leading provider of cloud-enabled software solutions for dental practices in North America, announced strong company growth in 2021 driven by the continuing demand for practices to modernize operations, reduce costs, and improve patient care. The company added over 1,500 dental practice locations onto its platform in 2021 representing a 28% increase in new providers and a 65% increase in users. In addition, Planet DDS completed the acquisition of Legwork, a leading patient relationship management solution.
"With the addition of Legwork, it was an exciting year for Planet DDS. We continue to expand our footprint in the dental market, increasing the opportunity to positively impact our clients and their patients," said Eric Giesecke, Chief Executive Officer of Planet DDS. "As dental practices continue their move to modernize their operations with cloud-enabled solutions, we expect to see similar growth in 2022 and beyond."
Planet DDS Solutions Are Creating New Value for Practices and Patients
With a complete platform of dental software solutions, Planet DDS helps solve the most urgent challenges facing dental practices by eliminating inefficiencies, increasing production, and unifying processes that support practice staff and improve the patient experience.
To support the company's rapid growth and successful onboarding of new practices, the company added additional talent across the organization resulting in a 50% increase in employee count. This included the strengthening of its senior leadership team with the addition of Chief Financial Officer, Shawn Edwards and Chief Marketing Officer, Tim Tyrell-Smith.
Planet DDS is improving the lives of practice staff and its patients through the increasing utilization of its various solutions by dental practices.
Denticon Practice Management
- Grew active users among practice staff by 65% since 2020
- Helped practices generate and receive patient payments by enabling clients to post $3 billion in production
- Completed over 600 Denticon conversions from more than 30 practice management platforms, allowing more practices to receive the benefits of cloud-enabled technology
Apteryx XVWeb Digital Imaging
- Supported a 400% increase in conversions vs. 2020, helping more practices experience the benefit of anytime, anywhere access to patient images
- Achieved a new company milestone by now hosting over 550 million images, over 380 terabytes of storage, in the cloud
Legwork Patient Relationship Management
- Helped practice clients create and pursue over 200,000 new patient leads
- Enabled the creation of 200,000 Facebook and Google reviews for practice clients to help build their reputation in the market
Increased Cloud Adoption Fuels Growth for Planet DDS
In 2021, Planet DDS welcomed over 1,500 new practice locations, representing nearly a 30% increase year-over-year from 2020. Notable brands that moved to Planet DDS solutions include Aligned Dental Partners, Dental 365, North American Dental Group, Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, and Simply Beautiful Smiles.
About Planet DDS
Planet DDS is the leading provider of cloud-enabled dental software solutions serving over 10,000 practices in North America with over 60,000 users. The company delivers a complete platform of solutions for dental practices including Denticon Practice Management, Apteryx XVWeb Digital Imaging, and Legwork Patient Relationship Management. Planet DDS is committed to creating value for its dental practice clients by solving the most urgent challenges facing today's dental practices in North America. To learn more, visit our website: http://www.planetdds.com/
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/2/prweb18484231.htm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.