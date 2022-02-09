Planet DDS Announces Strong Company Momentum and Increased Cloud Adoption Heading Into 2022

Planet DDS, the leading provider of cloud-enabled software solutions for dental practices in North America, announced strong company growth in 2021 driven by the continuing demand for practices to modernize operations, reduce costs, and improve patient care. The company added over 1,500 dental practice locations onto its platform in 2021 representing a 28% increase in new providers and a 65% increase in users. In addition, Planet DDS completed the acquisition of Legwork a leading patient relationship management solution.

Planet DDS, the leading provider of cloud-enabled software solutions for dental practices in North America, announced strong company growth in 2021 driven by the continuing demand for practices to modernize operations, reduce costs, and improve patient care. The company added over 1,500 dental practice locations onto its platform in 2021 representing a 28% increase in new providers and a 65% increase in users. In addition, Planet DDS completed the acquisition of Legwork, a leading patient relationship management solution.

"With the addition of Legwork, it was an exciting year for Planet DDS. We continue to expand our footprint in the dental market, increasing the opportunity to positively impact our clients and their patients," said Eric Giesecke, Chief Executive Officer of Planet DDS. "As dental practices continue their move to modernize their operations with cloud-enabled solutions, we expect to see similar growth in 2022 and beyond."

Planet DDS Solutions Are Creating New Value for Practices and Patients

With a complete platform of dental software solutions, Planet DDS helps solve the most urgent challenges facing dental practices by eliminating inefficiencies, increasing production, and unifying processes that support practice staff and improve the patient experience.

To support the company's rapid growth and successful onboarding of new practices, the company added additional talent across the organization resulting in a 50% increase in employee count. This included the strengthening of its senior leadership team with the addition of Chief Financial Officer, Shawn Edwards and Chief Marketing Officer, Tim Tyrell-Smith.

Planet DDS is improving the lives of practice staff and its patients through the increasing utilization of its various solutions by dental practices.

Denticon Practice Management



Grew active users among practice staff by 65% since 2020

Helped practices generate and receive patient payments by enabling clients to post $3 billion in production

Completed over 600 Denticon conversions from more than 30 practice management platforms, allowing more practices to receive the benefits of cloud-enabled technology

Apteryx XVWeb Digital Imaging



Supported a 400% increase in conversions vs. 2020, helping more practices experience the benefit of anytime, anywhere access to patient images

Achieved a new company milestone by now hosting over 550 million images, over 380 terabytes of storage, in the cloud

Legwork Patient Relationship Management



Helped practice clients create and pursue over 200,000 new patient leads

Enabled the creation of 200,000 Facebook and Google reviews for practice clients to help build their reputation in the market

Increased Cloud Adoption Fuels Growth for Planet DDS

In 2021, Planet DDS welcomed over 1,500 new practice locations, representing nearly a 30% increase year-over-year from 2020. Notable brands that moved to Planet DDS solutions include Aligned Dental Partners, Dental 365, North American Dental Group, Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, and Simply Beautiful Smiles.

About Planet DDS

Planet DDS is the leading provider of cloud-enabled dental software solutions serving over 10,000 practices in North America with over 60,000 users. The company delivers a complete platform of solutions for dental practices including Denticon Practice Management, Apteryx XVWeb Digital Imaging, and Legwork Patient Relationship Management. Planet DDS is committed to creating value for its dental practice clients by solving the most urgent challenges facing today's dental practices in North America. To learn more, visit our website: http://www.planetdds.com/

