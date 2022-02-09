Sovos ShipCompliant and Customer Vineyard Partner to Provide Actionable Data & Insights for Users

Partnership allows beverage alcohol clients to access customer data insights to increase profits

Today, automated alcohol beverage compliance leader Sovos ShipCompliant and advanced data analytics company Customer Vineyard announced a first-of-its-kind partnership that will provide users of both services with previously hidden industry insights. By harnessing and analyzing both new and existing data sets, businesses will get a true 360-degree view of their customers, their lifestyles and what they care about.

Many beverage alcohol businesses were forced to step up their direct-to-consumer (DtC) shipping offerings to compete during the pandemic, with many putting more budget behind digital marketing and ecommerce platforms without full visibility into customer data. Customer Vineyard and Sovos ShipCompliant are bringing greater data sophistication to companies of all sizes, making it possible for clients to gain ground with data analytics, attracting new customers and keeping the ones gained in recent years when the channel experienced record-breaking growth in both volume and value.

"Businesses today are both burdened and blessed with access to overwhelming amounts of data, much of which is unhelpful to strategic decision making," said Customer Vineyard founder and CEO Mary Jo Dale. "Our advanced data insights, coupled with Sovos ShipCompliant's robust DtC shipping data, will enable clients to attract new customers who look like their very best existing customers, while deepening knowledge of current customers in a way that fosters profitable action."

This partnership will create more robust data sets, enriching data to provide access to context and actionable insights. Customer Vineyard's proprietary analysis and scoring process will help clients of both companies better attract, sell and retain customers, transforming data into profits.

"The technology and automation required to operate on a large scale in almost any industry has distanced business owners from truly knowing their customers," said Larry Cormier, vice president and general manager, Sovos ShipCompliant. "This partnership enriches data available to users of Customer Vineyard, helping them avoid analysis paralysis and enhancing their ability to truly understand their customers."

With this partnership, Sovos ShipCompliant continues to provide beverage alcohol producers, importers, distributors and retailers with the data and automated compliance tools they need to ensure they can reach customers where they are, while meeting all federal and state regulations for DtC shipping and three-tier alcohol distribution. To learn more about how this partnership could benefit your DtC shipping endeavors, and help you reach customers where they are, visit https://www.sovos.com/shipcompliant/about/contact-us/.

About Sovos ShipCompliant

Sovos ShipCompliant has been the leader in automated alcohol beverage compliance tools for more than 15 years, providing a full suite of cloud-based solutions to wineries, breweries, distilleries, importers, distributors and retailers to ensure they meet all federal and state regulations for direct-to-consumer and three-tier distribution. ShipCompliant's solutions reduce risk, lessen the burden of compliance, accelerate bringing products to market and enable revenue growth. With 60+ partner integrations, Sovos ShipCompliant leads a robust ecosystem of technology partnerships, enabling powerful complementary solutions. For more information, visit https://www.sovos.com/shipcompliant/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Customer Vineyard

Customer Vineyard helps wineries, distilleries and breweries harness the power of advanced data analytics to better market and sell directly to consumers. Founded in 2015 by Mary Jo Dale and partners, the firm specializes in the DTC (Direct-To-Consumer) beverage alcohol channel, and leverages both proprietary algorithms and industry expertise to help clients translate data into targeted action to profitably grow their business. The California corporation is based in Sonoma County and is backed by the Noel Group and private investors. To learn more, visit http://www.customervineyard.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/sovos_shipcompliant_and_customer_vineyard_partner_to_provide_actionable_data_insights_for_users/prweb18487264.htm