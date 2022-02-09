EROAD Announces Winners of Third Annual Safety Star Driver of the Year Awards Program

Transportation technology leader spotlights drivers who prioritize safe operations, trucking industry leadership, and community service

Transportation technology services company EROAD today announced the winner and finalists of the company's annual "Safety Star - Driver of the Year" awards program.

Now in its third year, Safety Star honors drivers who go above and beyond to serve the trucking community and put safety first. The winner and EROAD Safety Star is a driver who epitomizes safety on the road - not only for themselves, but also for their fleet and the general public.

A shining example of a Safety Star Driver, Steve Webb of Oregon-based Bowman Trucking, was announced as this year's winner after being described as honest, hardworking and a mentor to other drivers by his manager.

"Steve is the epitome of the word 'safety.' He goes above and beyond to help make our company a team. He is not only an excellent driver, he is an amazing human being," said Roni Shaw, Safety and Compliance Director at Bowman Trucking.

Other finalists included Jason Buechler of Warren Transport, Ray Mitchell of Plumley Contracting, Doug Harrell of Warren Transport, and Jeff Miller of RJ Thompson Trucking. All the finalists were nominated by their employers for their dedication to safety on and off of the roads.

"EROAD has always been committed to supporting the transportation industry, not only with our ELD and video technology designed with safety in mind, but through programs like the Safety Star Driver awards," said Casey Ellis, President of EROAD North America. "When we started this program three years ago, we wanted to highlight drivers who are not recognized as often as they should be. Their dedication and service as everyday highway heroes deserves to be celebrated."

About EROAD

EROAD believes every community deserves safer roads that can be sustainably funded. We develop technology solutions that help commercial fleets stay in compliance, improve safety and reduce the risk and operational costs of driving. We create applications that improve visibility into operations, reduce paperwork and help businesses operate efficiently and profitably. And we provide aggregated and anonymized data and analytics to government agencies, universities and others who fund, maintain and develop our road infrastructure. EROAD (ERD) is dual-listed on the ASX and NZX, and employs almost 300 staff located across New Zealand, Australia and North America. To learn more about EROAD, visit http://www.eroad.com.

