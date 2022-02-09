Smith Names Gordon Qiu as Vice President, China

Gordon will support Smith's expansion and strategic partnerships in the Chinese market

Smith, a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the appointment of Gordon Qiu to the position of Vice President, China. In this role, Gordon will support Smith's China-based offices and lead the company's growth and development initiatives in the country's rapidly evolving electronics market.

"Since opening our first office in China nearly two decades ago, Smith has grown to become much more than a supplier to our customers; our global reach, market expertise, and solutions-driven support have built Smith into a trusted supply chain service partner that can mitigate challenges of any size or scope," said Gordon. "I am excited to continue on this great journey with Smith as we accelerate our market-share increase in China and strengthen our customer relationships worldwide."

Gordon joined Smith in 2004 and helped to open the company's Shanghai office. He was promoted to Purchasing Manager in 2008 and relocated to Smith's Shenzhen office, where he was named General Manager in 2009. He returned to Shanghai in 2016 and was named to his most recent position of Managing Director in 2018.

"Gordon brings with him more than 18 years of experience and insight and has helped grow our presence in the Chinese market throughout his tenure," said Choon Byun, Chairman, APAC at Smith. "His innovative approach to business development and customer support will help guide our corporate strategy in China and propel Smith to new heights."

About Smith

Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and directional drilling systems. In 17 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $3.4 billion in 2021. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent DistributionTM model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number eight among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.

