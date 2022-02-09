POWERHOME SOLAR Unveils Super Bowl Spot Using Next-Gen 3D Technology

Michigan-Based Sussman Agency & South Florida-Based BrandStar Studios Join Creative Forces to Produce First-of-its-Kind Solar Super Bowl TV Commercial for POWERHOME SOLAR

POWERHOME SOLAR, one of the fastest-growing solar companies in America, today announced it will be using groundbreaking naked-eye 3D technology for its Super Bowl LVI 2022 television commercial.

The hi-tech TV spot creates a three-dimensional experience for viewers as if they are in the front yard of a neighborhood under starry skies, with sod and a 12-foot section of white picket fence as the only physical props on set.

"We pride ourselves in being innovators at POWERHOME SOLAR," said Jayson Waller, CEO of POWERHOME SOLAR. "Whether it's the energy-efficiency packages and state-of-the-art energy storage solutions we provide to homeowners, or the production of our Super Bowl ad, we are always looking to be on the forefront of technology. This television commercial is just another way for us to innovate."

The Sussman Agency, POWERHOME SOLAR's agency of record, partnered with South Florida-based BrandStar Studios to utilize their first-in-market augmented reality and mixed reality capabilities in its 43,000 square foot production studio. BrandStar utilizes the Unreal Engien Software, a 3D creation platform originally developed for video games that has now been adopted by the film and television industries.

BrandStar Studios recently made a multimillion-dollar investment, and the new features also include an LED Wall with a 1.9mm pixel pitch, with the highest resolution currently in use up to 12k image quality, along with three motorized 27-foot by 10-foot LED ceilings, a fully equipped control room, Sony VENICE digital cameras, a Mo-Sys VP Pro XR, and a server system designed for virtual productions.

"This has been a true collaboration between POWERHOME SOLAR, Sussman Agency and BrandStar Studios to bring this revolutionary 3D experience to consumers," said Dino Rotondo, President of The Sussman Agency. "We were committed to deliver the message of endless energy to the Super Bowl stage in an impactful and entertaining way."

"It has been a privilege to partner with POWERHOME SOLAR and the Sussman Agency staff," said Mark Alfieri, CEO and Founder of BrandStar. "The collaborative product is sure to be one of this year's most innovative Super Bowl ads."

Directed by creative veteran David Doolittle, the high-tech, high-energy spot featuring Waller is characterized by synchronized 3D technology and specialized lighting, taking inspiration from their themed campaign of "Life Powered by the Sun" which showcases how the world is evolving to an ecosystem driven by energy empowerment.

The Super Bowl commercial embodies POWERHOME SOLAR's exponential growth over the past year and a half. The company onboarded nearly 1,500 new employees since the pandemic to meet the demand for solar and energy empowerment in the 15 states it serves. POWERHOME SOLAR also plans to add several additional customer experience team members and several new technology tools to further enhance the customer experience and journey, focusing equally on the needs of new and legacy customers.

With the ad airing in more than 15 media markets across the U.S., it's expected to garner much attention from Super Bowl fans and media enthusiasts.

For more information on POWERHOME SOLAR visit https://www.powerhome.com.

About POWERHOME SOLAR

POWERHOME SOLAR is an energy efficiency company that provides high-quality American-made solar panels as part of a complete energy-savings package for residential customers. The company launched in 2014 in Mooresville, N.C., and today has more than 2,100 employees, including a commercial division. Operating in 15 states, it is ranked No. 520 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America – the fourth time in five years that the company has made this prestigious list. For more information, visit http://www.powerhome.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About The Sussman Agency

The Sussman Agency is a leading marketing and advertising firm that specializes in building, sustaining and growing brands. The agency was founded 57 years ago by CEO Alan Sussman who guided the company to become one of the top "retail" marketing firms in the country. Recognized for its unique approach and keen insight to consumer behavior, the Sussman Agency has enjoyed a myriad of advertising and marketing triumphs for some of the biggest and brightest brands. The Sussman Agency prides itself as one of the most innovative and disruptive marketing and advertising firms in America. For more visit http://www.thesussmanagency.com.

About BrandStar Studios

BrandStar Studios is South Florida's leading Production Hub. The 43,000 square foot facility is home to a 13-foot x 100-foot-plus 1.9mm LED video wall with three 27-foot x 10-foot LED ceilings. Powered by a Grass Valley control room, we can adapt any vision into a live format, also offering live streaming feeds. Constantly aware of the industry's rapid evolution, the studio's virtual capabilities are endless, integrating Unreal Engine environments, modular sets for both Hybrid/Virtual Events and Productions. The studio also features two fully equipped kitchens and serves as a one-stop-shop for complete production needs. For additional information, visit http://www.BrandStarStudios.com.

