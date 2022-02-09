Spruce Doubles Down on Exponential Growth in 2022 as it Enters the Twin Cities Metropolitan Area

Spruce to serve residents and empower local businesses in its newest U.S. market

Spruce, the leading provider of lifestyle services to the multifamily sector, is expanding to its 17th market as it sets its sights on continued exponential growth in 2022. Adding the Twin Cities metropolitan area to Spruce's growing roster of U.S. markets enables the company to serve more than 600,000 apartments and empower local businesses across the nation.

"At Spruce, our mission is to build relationships and technology that empower local businesses to serve our residents," said Ben Johnson, CEO and founder of Spruce. "We chose the Twin Cities, not only because they are the two largest cities in Minnesota, but because they're the hub of urban and industrial activities. The spirit of creating economic growth and job opportunities in these cities closely aligns with what we're trying to achieve all around the country as we grow."

Spruce offers a wide spectrum of services from full housekeeping to a quick tidy-up to residents; on-demand through its innovative app. Spruce reduces the burden of managing multiple vendors and provides security and oversight for residential properties. It also helps local businesses grow operations and digitally transform their business to remain competitive in today's economy. One of the companies Spruce will work with in the Twin Cities area is Lincoln Property Company – a Spruce partner since May of 2021.

"We are very excited to expand this offering to Lincoln Property Company-Twin Cities communities and grow our partnership with Spruce to provide an on-demand convenience platform allowing residents to schedule Housekeeping and Chore services quickly and easily," said Leah Erickson, Regional Marketing Manager of Lincoln Property Company. "Our teams onsite are thrilled at having an added amenity that brings real value to our residents and our assets. I would highly recommend Spruce to other multifamily marketers and operators. Spruce makes it so easy!"

This market expansion comes on the heels of a year of rapid growth for Spruce. In 2021, the company expanded its lifestyle service offerings to Chicago and Washington D.C. It also achieved 400% year-over-year growth and grew its team to more than 100 employees.

About Spruce

Spruce is the comprehensive provider of lifestyle services to the multifamily industry. The proptech company currently offers Chores and Housekeeping services, as well as partnered services for Pet Care and Laundry to more than 1,800 select apartment communities throughout the country. Through the Spruce app, residents are able to quickly book services from certified, insured, and background-checked professionals. Spruce is focused on delivering the highest-quality services to residents on-demand. Venture-backed and headquartered in Austin, the company has more than 100 employees and is growing rapidly.

