Smith Names Claudio Chan as Managing Director, China

Claudio will support Smith's initiatives for growth and development in China

Smith, a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the appointment of Claudio Chan to the position of Managing Director, China. In this role, Claudio will guide the company's strategy for expansion and business development in the country and support Smith's offices in Beijing, Shenzhen, and Shanghai.

"I am honored to take on this new position and help our Chinese offices realize their untapped potential," said Claudio. "Smith's footprint in China has grown considerably over the last decade, and I look forward to offering our customers – both here and around the world – new opportunities to partner with Smith and keep their supply chains moving."

Claudio joined Smith in 2013 as a PPV Analyst at the company's Houston headquarters. He relocated to Hong Kong a year later and quickly climbed the ranks, taking on his most recent roles as General Manager of Smith's Shenzhen and Bangalore offices in 2018 and 2020, respectively.

"Claudio has been an invaluable resource for our teams in China, the greater APAC region, and globally," said Kent Pang, President, APAC at Smith. "His commitment, drive, and industry know-how will benefit both our customers and employees as Smith continues to develop key opportunities in this thriving market."

About Smith

Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and directional drilling systems. In 17 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $3.4 billion in 2021. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent DistributionTM model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, and Amsterdam cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number eight among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/smith_names_claudio_chan_as_managing_director_china/prweb18487589.htm