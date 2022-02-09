Efficient Battery Cooling Systems for Thermal Management of Electric Vehicles Technology Available on the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market

Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market announces the auction of a portfolio of fifteen patents with protection in the United States, China, Europe, and Japan related to a modular, cost-effective thermal management/battery cooling architecture for high-efficient homogenous cooling of Li-Ion batteries in hybrid or electric vehicles (HEVs or EVs).

The technology in this portfolio presents a modular, cost-effective thermal management/battery cooling architecture for high-efficient homogenous cooling of Li-Ion batteries in hybrid or electric vehicles (HEVs or EVs). The patents claim a fundamental baseline and a wide area of cooling principles for a low-cost, weight-optimized, and modular design for any level of production volume. You can learn more about the portfolio in this presentation. The technology portfolio is available through the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market, auction lot 154 and provides an attractive opportunity for EV manufacturers and suppliers, battery manufacturers, and thermal management manufactures seeking superior ready-to-use technology.

To request bidder credentials or further information on this auction or other portfolios on the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market, contact Olivia Becker obecker@oceantomo.com or +1 747 277 9337.

About Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market

The Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market is an open on-line platform to buy and sell patents. This market is an important step forward, both as a simplified solution for patent transactions as well as a source of information on patent pricing. The Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market uniquely combines the efficiency of an online platform with an experienced team of brokers fluent in both English and Mandarin. The market uses standard transaction documents and is open, transparent, and free to view.

