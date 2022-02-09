DeliverHealth's Ambulatory Solutions earn high customer satisfaction scores in KLAS report

The report verifies the unique challenges in simplifying the complexities in this market segment and how DeliverHealth helps ‘solve problems, before they even become problems.'

DeliverHealth, a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for hospitals, health systems and group practices, announced today that its ambulatory services division earned top scores from customers, including across-the-board "A" grades for partnership, execution, and "likely to recommend," as reported in a KLAS Research First Look report.

Of the customers surveyed, 83% reported "immediate" results or outcomes from the company's ambulatory services and 100% reported overall client satisfaction with DeliverHealth, with 67% saying they were "highly satisfied." See the report here.

DeliverHealth expanded its ambulatory capabilities with the acquisition of MIST Inc. in May 2021. With strengths and expertise in supporting leading EHRs such as Epic, NextGen and Athena, the company performs about 400 successful Electronic Health Record engagements annually — ranging from go-live to optimization and realization services — through its Ambulatory Solutions division.

"Our working knowledge of the healthcare industry and deep subject matter expertise in the ambulatory space means our clients have a true partner to advise, assist and consult with them in all aspects of running their business in a profitable way," said Jodie Sinclair, VP of Ambulatory Solutions at DeliverHealth and former CEO of MIST Inc.

The KLAS report verifies that provider customers consider DeliverHealth a trusted clinical advocate and adviser for group practices and ambulatory clinics and known for providing proactive solutions using a combination of tech-enabled services and software from the DeliverHealth platform. Solutions range from EHR Activation and training to workflow analysis to post go-live Digital Health and Documentation solutions.

"Overwhelmingly, it was a positive report," said Mac Boyter, Research Director, KLAS. "This came up again and again, that DeliverHealth helps their teams solve problems, before they even become problems."

KLAS surveyed customers at small hospital systems and ambulatory group practices and clinics of various sizes and found DeliverHealth to excel in providing proactive service and support, forming outcome-driven partnerships with clients, and offering deep industry knowledge and expertise.

"Proactivity is a major bonus with DeliverHealth," said a surveyed customer. "DeliverHealth helps us address things before they become problems." Another said, "I looked at other solutions, but nobody could provide the customer service, quality of work, and client relationship that (DeliverHealth) has given us."

"Everything in today's healthcare ambulatory space — whether in a group practice, clinic, hospital or health system — is driven through the Electronic Health Record," Michael Clark, CEO of DeliverHealth, said, "Our goal is to simplify complex workflows and optimize EHRs in this unique space through support, training and domain expertise, along with a full continuum of professional and managed services for ongoing support."

About DeliverHealth

Our name says it all… DeliverHealth simplifies Electronic Health Record (EHR), patient engagement and revenue cycle complexities, so providers can spend more time delivering the care patients need and less on documentation and technology. Our platform of solutions and services clears the way for the healthcare connections that matter most, removing complexities from within health systems from the ground up and helping solve systemic issues such as physician burnout, the connected patient experience, and the transition to digital health. By building simplicity into documentation, codification, EHR realization, digital health patient experience, and security and risk management, we make sure your people, processes, technology and patients are aligned and engaged for better outcomes and greater success. With clients and operations in five countries, hundreds of successful EHR go-live deployments, and over three decades of Health Information Management expertise, DeliverHealth helps today's providers prepare now for the future of healthcare. Visit http://www.deliverhealth.com, or find us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/deliverhealths_ambulatory_solutions_earn_high_customer_satisfaction_scores_in_klas_report/prweb18485450.htm