Gilbane | Exyte Joint Venture Awarded Contract to Construct $279 Million Advanced Semiconductor Facility for MIT LL at Hanscom Air Force Base

162,000-Square-Foot Facility Will Ensure Continued Application of Advanced Technology to Support National Security Throughout the 21st Century
BOSTON (PRWEB) February 09, 2022
Gilbane, in a joint venture partnership with leading cleanroom constructor Exyte, has been awarded the Firm Fixed Price construction of a new a $279 million Advanced Compound Semiconductor Laboratory/Microsystem Integration Facility (CSL-MIF) for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Laboratory (MIT LL) located at Hanscom Air Force Base (AFB) in Massachusetts.
"Gilbane is extremely proud to play a part in moving this project forward and providing the Department of Defense with a new facility that will keep the Lincoln Laboratory at the forefront of advanced prototyping," said Heidi DeBenedetti, Executive Vice President and Gilbane Federal Division Leader. "In order to deliver the best value to the government, Gilbane formed a JV with Exyte - the premier, leading-edge microelectronics facility construction firm. Together, we will build a modernized, state-of-the-art, laboratory allowing some of the best and brightest minds to tackle our nation's most complex technological challenges. We look forward to working with our Federal Partners – the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the team at Hanscom Air Force Base – to bring this very important project to fruition."
MIT LL is a Federally Funded Research and Development Center chartered to apply advanced technology to problems of national security. The Advanced CSL-MIF consists of approximately 162,000 gross square feet of new laboratory and office space, including a cleanroom complex for use by the Advanced Technologies Division of MIT LL. The new CSL will consolidate MIT LL's existing compound semiconductor materials growth, fabrication, and characterization facilities. The new MIF will consolidate and enhance MIT LL's facilities for the fabrication and packaging of specialized advanced electronic prototypes. These changes are necessary to effectively and efficiently ensure that MIT LL can continue to apply advanced technology to the realm of national security throughout the 21st century. Construction is slated for completion in 2025.
About Gilbane
Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, design-build and facility management services – for clients worldwide. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has over 45 office locations around the world. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.
