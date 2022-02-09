InCap Group Congratulates Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. on its acquisition by Dakota Wealth Management

InCap Group served as exclusive financial advisor to Pineno Levin & Ford
InCap Group Inc., a premier boutique investment banking firm focused exclusively on the financial services industry, is pleased to have represented Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. in its sale to Dakota Wealth Management.
Established in 1994, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. ("PLF") is an independent wealth advisory firm serving high-net-worth individuals, estates, families, foundations, endowments, and both corporate and individual retirement plans. PLF specializes in delivering personalized money management through a disciplined approach that seeks to achieve investment performance and risk characteristics that help their clients achieve their objectives. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, PLF has approximately $400 million in assets under management.
Dakota Wealth Management ("Dakota") was established in 2018 by industry icon Peter Raimondi and a handpicked management team to provide a differentiated offering in the RIA space. Dakota was created as a legacy firm with a vision of creating extraordinary multi-generational wealth for its partners and clients. Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Dakota has approximately $2.5 billion in assets under management after acquiring PLF.
Frank Pineno and Jeff Levin, co-founders of PLF, will join Dakota as equity partners. Jeff Levin notes: "Everyone at PLF is thrilled to join the talented team at Dakota Wealth. Our approach to money management is highly compatible with Dakota's. The cultural fit is excellent, which bodes well for future growth and success."
"The InCap team's advocacy and decades of RIA M&A experience were invaluable throughout the process. At every turn, it was clear that they were focused on the quality of the outcome for PLF, not just getting a deal done."
"We are thrilled to welcome Frank, Jeff, Scott, Terri, Bethany and Amy to the Dakota Wealth family." observed Bryan Keller, Chief Strategic Officer at Dakota. "The entire PLF team is of the highest quality and character, which is an important component of Dakota's culture."
This deal represents InCap Group's first transaction closed in 2022. After capping off a record 2021, InCap expects to consummate an additional five M&A transactions in the first half of 2022.
About InCap Group, Inc.
Founded in 2006, InCap Group, Inc. is a leading boutique investment bank focused on M&A in the financial services industry. We have strong expertise in the asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage and related industries. From our offices in Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York, we provide top-notch strategic advice to clients at the different inflection points of their life cycle, including M&A advice, divestitures, spinoffs, capital raises, succession plans, recapitalizations, valuations, and other strategic consulting services.
For additional information, please visit http://www.incapgroup.com.
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/incap_group_congratulates_pineno_levin_ford_asset_management_inc_on_its_acquisition_by_dakota_wealth_management/prweb18483865.htm
