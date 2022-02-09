Burning Tree Programs Announces New Clinical Director

Leader in Addiction Recovery Treatment Hires New Executive for Burning Tree West

Burning Tree Programs, the nation's leading provider for addiction treatment, announced today the hiring of Joshua New, LCSW, as the Clinical Director of Burning Tree West in Tucson, Arizona.

Joshua brings more than 15 years of experience to Burning Tree Programs, most recently having served as Executive Director for Buena Vista Health & Recovery Centers. Joshua previously held positions as a Primary Therapist at Burning Tree Ranch in Kaufman, Texas, and as Executive Director at Burning Tree West in Tucson, Ariz.

"I am happy to welcome Joshua back home to Burning Tree," said Peter Piriano, LMSW, LCDC, Chief Executive Officer for Burning Tree Programs. "Knowing our clients will continue to receive clinical care in excellence under Joshua's leadership secures the future of Burning Tree West as we continue to grow and expand our programming."

As the clinical director, Joshua will oversee the development and implementation of outpatient treatment services, in addition to supervising case managers, therapists, office managers and other staff members. He will also assist with family programs and day-to-day compliance initiatives. With an advanced certification in addiction studies, Joshua will be able to provide individualized care to clients with trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder.

"Joshua's personal experience getting sober as a young adult, combined with his extensive professional experience providing excellent clinical care, will lead to his success in his new role at Burning Tree West," said Anthony Marengo, Executive Director of Burning Tree West. "I am incredibly grateful to welcome him back to our team, and we look forward to carrying on Burning Tree's tradition of providing a life of excellence beyond sobriety for young adults."

As a long-term, successful recovering addict, Joshua leads with personal experience in any position he fulfills. In his early adulthood, Joshua was a chronic relapser who did not benefit from short-term recovery programs. Following a year-long rehabilitation program in California, Joshua began building healthy relationships and started listening to the support of others to help him maintain sobriety. He attributes his recovery success to connecting with other people, a strong family foundation and God.

"Joshua symbolizes the hope we share for our young adults at Burning Tree West," said Brook McKenzie, LCDCI, Chief Operating Officer for Burning Tree Programs. "Our clients and families will be engaging a clinical director who shares a personal history of getting sober as a young adult, which brings us incredible joy."

With the transition, former Executive Director for Burning Tree West, Matthew LeBeau, is moving on to pursue his dream of working at a university hospital system. Growing up in an academic family, Matthew has always enjoyed academia and the environment of higher learning. He looks forward to having the opportunity to further his graduate education while working as a therapist at one of the leading academic medical centers in the country, the University of Florida Health Recovery Center at Shands Hospital. Burning Tree Programs has and will always remain a personal and professional part of his journey.

About Burning Tree Programs

Burning Tree Programs is a leader in the addiction recovery community, comprising three uniquely specialized rehabilitation centers: Burning Tree Ranch for authentic, long-term treatment specializing in chronic relapse, Burning Tree West for advanced life skills, independence and lasting sobriety, and Renewal Lodge, a residential program specializing in mindfulness training and 12-step treatment. Founded in 1999 by David Elliott, Burning Tree's mission is to help every client realize a life of excellence beyond sobriety. To learn more, visit https://www.burningtree.com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/burning_tree_programs_announces_new_clinical_director/prweb18484056.htm