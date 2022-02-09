KINONA Drives Forward with New Hires and New Retail Partnerships

Women-led, women-inspired golf apparel brand announces new director of ecommerce, new national sales manager, and retail expansion into Nordstrom.com and Dillard's

KINONA announced today that it has named Kirsten Wlaschin as Director of Ecommerce and Bill Evans as National Sales Manager. The fast growing, women-owned golf apparel company also announced new retail expansion into Nordstrom.com and Dillard's.

"We're excited to welcome Kirsten and Bill to our team," said Tami Fujii, KINONA Co-Founder and Chief Strategist. "Kirsten, Dianne, and I have known each other for years, since our days at Eddie Bauer together, and she has been a trusted consultant for KINONA over the past six months. Her leadership, paired with Bill's decades of experience within the golf apparel industry, are sure to help take our company to the next level."

Wlaschin brings more than two decades of experience in marketing, including as the Director of Marketing for Ivar's Inc. and Brand Marketing Manager with Eddie Bauer. In her new role, Wlaschin will focus on managing KINONA's digital marketing and will be a key leader in driving revenue and conversion for the company. Evans founded Snavely Consulting, a global business and sales consulting firm providing sales leadership and guidance within the golf, sporting goods, and apparel industries. He has also held multiple top leadership positions with companies like Nike, Anatomie, and Tail Golf and Tennis. Evans will be responsible for managing KINONA's national sales team while driving wholesale revenue growth and account relationships.

Since the company's founding, KINONA has seen accelerated growth, doubling revenue year over year. The company's products are currently in more than 400 country clubs and golf shops, as well as lifestyle retail boutiques. Items from KINONA's collections are expected to be available at Nordstrom.com starting in late February, and in Dillard's stores in Arizona and on Dillards.com later this month.

"We're excited that in just five years since our launch, we have expanded and grown into the company we are today and are looking forward to working with Nordstrom and Dillard's to help bring the KINONA brand to more women," said Dianne Celuch, KINONA Co-Founder and CEO. "Working with our incredible and growing team, including Kirsten and Bill, we expect to continue to provide even more women with contemporary, fashion-forward, and functional clothing that empowers them to dress on their own terms."

KINONA, meaning "shape" in Hawaiian, was launched in 2017 by Tami Fujii and Dianne Celuch as a women's golf apparel brand that is made by female golfers, for female golfers. For more information please visit http://www.kinonasport.com.

