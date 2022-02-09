South Orangetown Central School District Joins Community of Local Buyers with the Empire State Purchasing Group

Today, the South Orangetown Central School District announces it has joined the Empire State Purchasing Group, a regional purchasing community by bidnet direct.

Today, the South Orangetown Central School District announces it has joined the Empire State Purchasing Group, a regional purchasing community by bidnet direct. Local government agencies throughout New York State utilize the purchasing group for bid and vendor management. The South Orangetown Central School District invites all potential vendors to register online with the Empire State Purchasing Group to access its upcoming solicitations by visiting http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-york/south-orangetown-central-school-district.

The South Orangetown Central School District joins the Empire State Purchasing Group and the community of over 275 participating local government agencies located throughout New York. Along with a variety of bid and vendor management solutions, the South Orangetown Central School District gains access to a bid library to help with bid creation, a shared pool of vendors, and association with like-minded purchasing professionals in the area.

"We now have information at our fingertips for each bid opportunity and award. The information is fully tracked and auditable. Vendors can access documents and addenda right online. And we can see that the vendor has indeed seen the addendum. It is exciting to build on to the transparent office we strive to be by becoming a part of the Empire State Purchasing Group," stated Candace Perkins, Purchasing Supervisor of the South Orangetown Central School District.

Vendors interested in doing business with the South Orangetown Central School District and other nearby government agencies are encouraged to register at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-york/south-orangetown-central-school-district. Benefits of joining the Empire State Purchasing Group include:



Centralized location for bids from over 275 participating agencies

Bid alerts customized to the vendors' products or services

Reliable and timely delivery of notifications, addenda and documents

Advanced notice of Term Contract expiration

E-Bid and E-Quote Submission

The Empire State Purchasing Group is one of bidnet direct's regional purchasing groups throughout the country. It provides the South Orangetown Central School District a bid and vendor management solution, document and addendum distribution, and tracking of all activity throughout the procurement process.

About the South Orangetown Central School District:

The South Orangetown Central School District is a high-performing, public school district which serves residents of Blauvelt, Orangeburg, Palisades, Piermont, Sparkill and Tappan in Rockland County, New York.

Our mission is to elevate, engage and inspire through personalized and exceptional experiences that ensure all students achieve to their fullest potential.

Our values are:



To challenge our students with the highest quality education

To foster an inclusive school district community based upon respect, responsibility, equity and global citizenship, and

To provide a safe and nurturing environment which prepares every student for future success

About bidnet direct:

bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Empire State Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/south_orangetown_central_school_district_joins_community_of_local_buyers_with_the_empire_state_purchasing_group/prweb18486362.htm