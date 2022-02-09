Lerner and Rowe Gifts $2,500 to Raise the Future's Project Valentine That Spreads Love and Hope Among Youth in Foster Care

This year because of a generous donation from Lerner and Rowe, every youth served by Raise the Future will receive a handwritten valentine.

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is pleased to give back by supporting Raise the Future's 2022 Project Valentine. The law firm's $2,500 gift will be used to help send out 350+ handwritten valentines to youth in foster care that include a $5.00 gift card to a local food establishment. Last year Raise the Future was able to provide over 400 valentines to youth in foster care. This year because of a generous donation from Lerner and Rowe, every youth served by Raise the Future will receive a handwritten valentine.

Project Valentine started in 2021, during a time where youth in foster care were feeling an increase of pain and isolation. The project brings the community together to rally around Nevada's most vulnerable population. It shows them that someone is thinking of them this Valentine's Day by sending them a message of love and hope.

"Children need to know that they are loved and valued. Raise the Future's Valentine's Project does this with each handwritten note crafted specifically for a child living in the Nevada foster care system. That is why our team couldn't be more pleased to support Raise the Future's 2022 Valentine's Project." –Glen Lerner, Esq.

For donation and specific details about Raise the Future's 2022 Project Valentine, please contact MaryGrace Rendina at 702-436-6335, ext. 237.

More About Raise the Future

Raise the Future, a non-profit 501(c)(3) child welfare organization, believes that every young person deserves to go through life knowing they have a caring adult by their side. Raise the Future's mission is to connect youth waiting in foster care with the adults who become stable forces in their lives and to support those relationships so that they last a lifetime and help youth heal. Since 1983, the organization has connected over 10,000 children with loving homes and has supported more than 83,000 foster, adoptive and inquiring families. Visit RaiseTheFuture.org for more information.

More About Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys

Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys is a powerhouse law firm representing personal injury clients. Attorneys Glen Lerner and Kevin Rowe have grown their law firm into one of the largest personal injury firms in the country, with over 50 attorneys and nearly 400 support employees located in Nevada, Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, New Mexico, and Tennessee. The law firm's continuous exalted levels of success can be attributed to the high levels of respect and dignity shown to victims and family members hurt in an accident.

For those injured outside one of the previously listed states, Lerner and Rowe has an established network of attorneys across the country, ready to help. The firm takes pride in nourishing these relationships as they know a personal injury attorney can make all the difference in obtaining fair compensation for the pain and suffering inflicted upon the victims of tortious conduct.

For more information about Lerner and Rowe Injury Attorneys in Las Vegas, please call 702-877-1500. To connect with the law firm socially, follow Lerner and Rowe on Twitter and Instagram, or become a fan of its Facebook page. Also, visit lernerandrowegivesback.com to learn more about the many other community services that the lawyers and legal support team of Lerner and Rowe actively support.

